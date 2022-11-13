Hellas Verona - Spezia

Serie A / Matchday 15
Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi / 13.11.2022
Hellas Verona
Spezia
Lineups

Hellas Verona
3-4-3
Spezia
3-5-2
Hellas Verona
3-4-3
Spezia
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hellas Verona
Spezia
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Hellas Verona

Spezia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
15132041
2
SS LazioLAZ
1493230
3
AC MilanMIL
1493230
4
JuventusJUV
1484228
5
InternazionaleINT
1490527
17
SpeziaSPE
1424810
20
Hellas VeronaVER
1412115
Latest news

Serie A

Kean fires Juve past Hellas Verona and up to third

Yesterday at 08:05

Serie A

Inter Milan hit Bologna for six to move up to fourth

10/11/2022 at 00:17

Related matches

Napoli
2
0
Udinese
34'
Sampdoria
-
-
Lecce
17:00
Bologna
-
-
Sassuolo
19:45
Atalanta
-
-
Internazionale
13/11

