Juventus grabbed the opportunity to climb to third in Serie A with a 1-0 win at struggling Verona.

Moise Kean scored the only goal of the game after an hour as his deflected effort earned the Old Lady a crucial three points.

Verona threatened throughout the game and thought they should have had a penalty when the ball struck Danilo’s hand, but it was waved away after a quick VAR check.

Less than 10 minutes later the hosts were awarded a spot kick when Leonardo Bonucci’s high foot caught Simone Verdi, but after another quick VAR check, it was chalked off as the defender managed to get a touch on the ball first.

Juventus substitute Alex Sandro was sent off for a last-man challenge on Kevin Lasagna, but Simone Verdi wasted the chance to salvage a point as he fired the free-kick over the bar in the last minute of added time.

The win for Juventus is their fifth straight league win and moves them up to third in the table, whilst Verona remain bottom of the pile.

