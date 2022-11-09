Ruthless Inter hit Bologna for six in a 6-1 win to jump into fourth place in Serie A.

It was a very stop-start affair in the early exchanges with no real quality or chances.

Bologna went ahead somewhat against the run of play with what was a strange goal. Riccardo Orsolini fired a shot which was going well wide, it ricocheted off Charalampos Lykogiannis, wrong footed André Onana and hit the back of the net.

That was the spark that Inter needed to wake up.

Just four minutes after going 1-0 down, a completely unmarked Edin Dzeko put his side on level terms with a fantastic volley.

In the 36th minute, Federico Dimarco put his side ahead with a great low free-kick.

Inter yet again benefited from a set piece goal to go 3-1 up, Hakan Calhanoglu put in a superb near post corner which Lautaro Martinez headed home.

The second half was more of the same for Inter.

Just minutes after Dzeko rattled the crossbar, Dimarco found some room before bending a great strike past Lukasz Skorupski to make it 4-1.

Hakan Calhanoglu made it 5-1 from the penalty spot after Joaquin Sosa handled in the area.

Robin Gosens made it six after 76 minutes, getting on the end of Dzeko's cross-cum-shot.

