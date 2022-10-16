Goals from Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella gave Inter all three points as they closed the gap on the European places.

Simone Inzaghi's side dominated possession in the first half without creating too much, until Martinez broke the deadlock after 20 minutes with a fine strike from distance

The second half was much of the same for Inter, but they found the second goal they so desperately wanted courtesy of Barella. Hakan Calhanoglu played a superb pass over the top which Barella brought down expertly before smashing past Luigi Sepe.

From then on it was a professional display from Inter. Inzaghi's men managed possession expertly, limiting Salernitana to very little and ensured they came out with all three points.

