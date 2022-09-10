Marcelo Brozovic struck a last-gasp winner as Inter Milan kick-started their Serie A campaign with a 1-0 victory over Torino.

The Croatian brilliantly steered in a cross in the final moments to lift the pressure on boss Simeone Inzaghi following defeats to AC Milan and Bayern Munich.

Lautaro Martinez fired an early chance over the top as the hosts struggled to create anything else of note throughout the remainder of a dour first half.

Torino went closest midway through the first period when Nikola Vlasic saw a low shot brilliantly blocked by Samir Handanovic.

The away side, who were without coach Ivan Juric due to a bout of pneumonia, looked the more likely following the restart but Handanovic kept them at bay.

The hosts eventually found another gear late on and Martinez nodded just wide before Brozovic struck right at the end.

The result sees Inter move up to third in the table, two points adrift of the summit. Torino are two points further back in seventh.

Next up, Inter visit Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday before heading to Udinese in Serie A on Sunday. Torino host Sassuolo on Saturday night.

Talking Point

Inter end tough week on a high. The stats did not make for good reading coming into the contest and Inzaghi and his side were expected to respond.

The Nerazzurri had lost back-to-back games for the first time since February and a sluggish start to the campaign overall meant fans were getting restless.

This was hardly a vintage performance but the manner of such late victories can often be the platform for improvement and Inzaghi will certainly hope that this is the case.

The Inter boss made full use of his bench to secure the result he wanted as the home side had far more urgency in the latter stages.

Torino will rue a missed opportunity as they were the better side for long spells but could not find a way past the Inter goalkeeper.

Player of the match

Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan). The veteran stopper returned to the line-up after being left out against Bayern and produced a superb display. The 38-year-old made a series of important stops at 0-0 which provided the basis for the late win.

