Internazionale - AS Roma

Serie A / Matchday 8
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 01.10.2022
Internazionale
Internazionale
Not started
-
-
AS Roma
AS Roma
Lineups

Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Internazionale

AS Roma

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
752017
2
AtalantaATA
752017
3
UdineseUDI
751116
4
SS LazioLAZ
742114
5
AC MilanMIL
742114
6
AS RomaROM
741213
7
InternazionaleINT
740312
Latest news

Serie A

Napoli end Milan’s unbeaten start to go top

18/09/2022 at 21:48

Serie A

Mourinho sent off as Roma lose to Atalanta

18/09/2022 at 19:06

