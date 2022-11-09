Internazionale - Bologna

Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 09.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bologna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Bologna
Lineups

Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
Bologna jersey
Bologna
4-5-1
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
Bologna jersey
Bologna
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
Bologna logo
Bologna jersey
Bologna
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Internazionale

Bologna

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
13112035
2
AC MilanMIL
1392229
3
SS LazioLAZ
1383227
4
AtalantaATA
1383227
5
JuventusJUV
1374225
7
InternazionaleINT
1380524
12
BolognaBOL
1344516
Latest news

Serie A

Rabiot and Fagioli on target as Juventus power past Inter

Yesterday at 22:59

Serie A

Anderson strikes to give Lazio valuable win over Mourinho's Roma

Yesterday at 19:43

Related matches

Napoli
-
-
Empoli
17:30
Spezia
-
-
Udinese
17:30
Cremonese
-
-
AC Milan
19:45
Lecce
-
-
Atalanta
09/11

