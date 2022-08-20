Internazionale - Spezia

Serie A / Matchday 2
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spezia/teamcenter.shtml
Spezia
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
Spezia jersey
Spezia
3-5-2
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
Spezia jersey
Spezia
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
Spezia logo
Spezia jersey
Spezia
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Internazionale

Spezia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
11003
2
JuventusJUV
11003
3
AC MilanMIL
11003
4
AtalantaATA
11003
5
FiorentinaFIO
11003
6
InternazionaleINT
11003
9
SpeziaSPE
11003
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Di Maria scores on his Serie A debut as Juventus beat Sassuolo in style

15/08/2022 at 20:58

Serie A

Rebic nets brace as Milan score four in season-opening win against Udinese

13/08/2022 at 19:02

Related matches

Udinese
-
-
Salernitana
20/08
Torino
-
-
SS Lazio
20/08
Sassuolo
-
-
Lecce
20/08
Empoli
-
-
Fiorentina
21/08

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Internazionale and Spezia with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 20 August 2022.

Catch the latest Internazionale and Spezia news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.