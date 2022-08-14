Bryan Cristante’s goal was enough for Roma as they defeated Salernitana 1-0 on Sunday evening.

Roma were able to name new signing Paulo Dybala in the starting XI, with the home side including Antonio Candreva and Tonny Vilhena.

Both Dybala and Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniola impressed, but it was Cristante’s effort from the edge of the box that proved decisive.

Zaniolo and Dybala continued to press, and Jose Mourinho was able to provide reinforcements in the form of midfield debutants Nemanja Matic and Georginio Wijnaldum.

With a steely midfield presence, Mourinho took the three points as he looks to build on last season’s Europa Conference League victory.

Speaking after the game, the Portuguese said: "I liked everything - even if I would've been more relaxed at 4-0 or 5-0...

"But even so, I enjoyed watching a team that - even if they didn't score the goals they should've done - had the maturity and know-how to see out the match."

