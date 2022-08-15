An Angel Di Maria debut goal and a Dusan Vlahovic brace helped Juventus beat Sassuolo 3-0 in their Serie A opener.

Di Maria was found by Alex Sandro deep into the visitors’ penalty box and watched his volley drive into the ground before bouncing over Andrea Consigli’s head to break the deadlock for the hosts.

Ad

Vlahovic soon got in on the action, and did excellently to force a foul out of Gian Marco Ferrari to win a penalty on the stroke of halftime. He made no mistake from the spot, and fired his spot kick straight down the middle to double Juventus’ lead.

Premier League AC Milan and Inter Milan 'rejected Ronaldo' after call from agent - reports YESTERDAY AT 13:09

Juventus stretched their advantage further when Di Maria capitalised on a catastrophic Sassuolo error on the edge of the box.

The Argentine pounced on the loose ball and found Vlahovic, who slotted the ball beyond Consigli for his second goal of the game.

More to follow...

Transfers United expect to complete Rabiot deal next week - Paper Round 13/08/2022 AT 05:48