Juventus - Empoli

Serie A / Matchday 11
Juventus Stadium / 21.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/empoli/teamcenter.shtml
Empoli
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
Empoli logo
Empoli jersey
Empoli
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Juventus

Empoli

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
1082026
2
AtalantaATA
1073024
3
AC MilanMIL
1072123
4
AS RomaROM
1071222
5
SS LazioLAZ
1063121
8
JuventusJUV
1044216
10
EmpoliEMP
1025311
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Roma pile on misery for bottom club Sampdoria thanks to Pellegrini penalty

17/10/2022 at 19:53

Serie A

Tonali scores late winner as Milan overcome Verona test

16/10/2022 at 21:26

Related matches

Salernitana
-
-
Spezia
22/10
AC Milan
-
-
Monza
22/10
Fiorentina
-
-
Internazionale
22/10
Udinese
-
-
Torino
23/10

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Juventus and Empoli with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 21 October 2022.

Catch the latest Juventus and Empoli news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.