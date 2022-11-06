Juventus - Internazionale

Serie A / Matchday 13
Juventus Stadium / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Lineups

Juventus jersey
Juventus
5-3-2
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
5-3-2
Juventus jersey
Juventus
5-3-2
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Juventus

Internazionale

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
13112035
2
AC MilanMIL
1392229
3
AtalantaATA
1383227
4
AS RomaROM
1281325
5
SS LazioLAZ
1273224
6
InternazionaleINT
1280424
8
JuventusJUV
1264222
Latest news

Serie A

Napoli roar back to beat Atalanta and move eight points clear at top

an hour ago

Serie A

Late goals see Roma move up to fourth with Hellas Verona win

31/10/2022 at 20:12

