Juventus - SS Lazio

Serie A / Matchday 15
Juventus Stadium / 13.11.2022
Juventus
Not started
-
-
SS Lazio
Lineups

Juventus jersey
Juventus
3-5-2
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
SS Lazio logo
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
15132041
2
SS LazioLAZ
1493230
3
AC MilanMIL
1493230
4
JuventusJUV
1484228
5
InternazionaleINT
1490527
