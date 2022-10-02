Juventus eased some of the pressure on manager Massimiliano Allegri as they ended a five match winless run by battering Bologna 3-0.

The hosts, who were without the suspended Angel di Maria, took some time to get going against an equally out of form opponent, but finally ran away with the game in the second half.

Both teams were ponderous in the opening exchanges, with chances few and far between thanks to some poor passing in the final third. The hosts took the lead on 24-minutes with the first shot on target, though, as a rapid counter-attack led to Filip Kostic squeezing a pin-point effort into the far corner after being fed by Dusan Vlahovic.

That seemed to lift the pressure off Juventus, and they nearly doubled their lead shortly afterwards, only for Lukasz Skorupski to make a stunning save from Arkadiusz Milik’s close-range volley. Bologna, on the other hand, managed to test Wojciech Szczesny just once before the break as he made a comfortable save from Lorenzo Di Silvestri’s tame back-post header.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first, with neither team really finding any kind of dominance. The hosts doubled their lead just before the hour, though, when Vlahovic brilliantly met Weston McKennie’s pin-point right-wing cross, sending a towering header into the far corner.

Milik grabbed the third less than four minutes later, almost ripping the net off with a thunderbolt of a volley from inside the box. That completely killed the game off, with Bologna heads dropping and Juve able to take their foot off the gas.

There was still time for Milik to rattle the post with a header, but it mattered not as the hosts picked up just their third league win of the campaign.

More to follow.

