Juventus closed the gap on the Serie A top six with a thumping 4-0 win over Empoli at the Allianz Stadium.

Goals from Moise Kean and Weston McKennie on eight and 56 minutes gave the hosts a healthy lead, and Adrien Rabiot added two as four proved the difference in an otherwise drab affair that lacked any real clear-cut chances.

Ad

Up to seventh, the Old Lady secured two successive victories for the first time this term as Empoli, labelled a tricky test in the build-up, struggled to trouble the hosts.

World Cup Kante ruled out of World Cup but boost for France as Pogba returns to training 18/10/2022 AT 22:29

This result leaves Paolo Zanetti's side 11th, as they fall beneath Torino into the bottom half.

Juve started quickly as Kean prodded home a Filip Kostic cross at the near post to give Massimiliano Allegri's side an early lead, but the Bianconeri sat back, inviting the pressure.

Empoli struggled to find their potency in the final third: final passes were going astray, and neither Mattia Destro nor Martin Satriano could find their shooting boots.

Destro tested home goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny with a drilled effort on 33 minutes, but the Pole was equal to it.

Two minutes later, McKennie was denied by a flying save from Guglielmo Vicario in a rare Juve venture forward as the game slowed before the break.

With the second half 11 minutes old, McKennie powered home a Cuadrado outswinger to double the advantage, as Empoli were punished for their profligacy.

The visitors continued to threaten as they patterned some nice interplay together through their midfield diamond,, with Marko Pjaca at the fore and Filippo Bandinelli to the left, but they lacked that killer instinct to really cause the home defence any concern.

Kean thought he had doubled his tally on 65 minutes with a glancing header that stemmed from silky play from Manuel Locatelli and another sumptuous Kostic cross, but the offside flag denied the Italian a brace.

The hosts seemed to wake up after McKennie's strike, and they pressed forward with similar energy to that of the opening exchanges.

Arkadiusz Milik came on and had an effort well blocked by Koni de Winter, and Juan Cuadrado came close with an over-hit cross that was well watched and kept out by Vicario.

Rabiot ghosted in at the back post on 82 minutes to power home a Cuadrado corner to make it three after more impressive attacking intent from the rejuvenated hosts.

The French midfielder doubled his tally deep into stoppage time, tapping home after more excellent play from Locatelli and Danilo in the right half-space.

Now, after two good wins against city rivals Torino and here against Empoli, Juventus have reacted well after their 2-0 defeat to Milan. They must now use these victories as a foundation to kick on and challenge at the top again, as the pressure on Allegri subsides... for now.

TALKING POINT - COMFORTABLE SCORELINE, NOT SO COMFORTABLE PERFORMANCE?

Juve were excellent in moments and the goals that they scored were excellent in their quality and execution, but their first-half performance was below par.

A better opposition would have punished their laziness and caution after Kean's opener, and they were lucky to go in at the interval still ahead after wasted Empoli chances.

However, their key men decided to turn up in a second half that was much better; filled with attacking intent and verve.

Kostic was at his creative best with his wand of a left boot, while Locatelli continued to orchestrate in his deeper-lying role.

La Juventus golea al Empoli para remontar el vuelo en Serie A (4-0) Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - WESTON MCKENNIE, JUVENTUS

He may have been sacrificed with 20 to go, but the American was all-action today in an excellent display.

He covered every blade of grass on the right of the Juve engine room, working hard in the transitional moments to support both the offensive and defensive units.

He earned his goal; taken well after an enticing Cuadrado set piece, with the USMNT midfielder consistently popping up in the opposition box to add another goalscoring threat.

Moise Kean dopo il gol segnato durante Juventus-Empoli - Serie A 2022-23 Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Juventus: Szczesny 6, Rugani 6, Bonucci 6, Danilo 7, Cuadrado 7, McKennie 8, Locatelli 7, Rabiot 7, Kostic 8, Kean 7, Vlahovic 6. Subs: Milik 7, Paredes 6, Sandro 6, Miretti 7, I-Junior 6.

Empoli: Vicario 8, Stojanovic 6, de Winter 6, Luperto 6, Parisi 6, Haas 6, Marin 6, Bandinelli 7, Pjaca 5, Destro 5, Satriano 5. Subs: Bajrami 6, Baladanzi 6, Lammers 6, Henderson 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

8': GOAL! Juve are ahead, and it's Moise Kean! A wonderful delivery from Filip Kostic leads to it, and the Italian striker pokes home his first of the season.

56': GOAL! It's two, and the Cuadrado corner is met by Weston McKennie who doubles the lead! The American powers home from the outswinger, and it's 2-0.

82': GOAL! It's three, and it's Rabiot! His 38-game wait for a Serie A goal is over, as his back-post header sneaks over the line despite the best efforts of Vicario.

86': GREAT SAVE! Miretti scoops away from his man and fires a corker at the near post, but Vicario denies him with a flying stop.

90+4': GOAL! It's four, and an outstanding Locatelli ball leads to a Rabiot tap-in. 4-0.

KEY STAT

Transfers Barcelona, Juventus and Roma battle for Man Utd defender Dalot - Paper Round 18/10/2022 AT 21:31