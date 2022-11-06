Juventus secured a huge win in the Derby D’Italia, beating rivals Inter Milan 1-0.

There was little to separate the two sides in an opening 45 minutes of few chances. Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries had the best opportunities to score but both failed to test Wojciech Szczesny.

But soon after the break Juve went ahead – they broke at speed via Filip Kostic and he set up Adrien Rabiot with the Frenchman finishing brilliantly as he burst into the box.

Max Allegri’s side thought they doubled their lead when Danilo volleyed in from a corner but it was disallowed for handball after a lengthy VAR check.

But eventually they did get a second when Kostic set up Nicolo Fagioli and the youngster netted on his first ever Serie A start.

The win takes Juventus up to fifth in the league above Inter and Roma – they are now two points off the top four.

TALKING POINT – WONDERKIDS AT IT AGAIN

It has been a bad start by Juventus this season and pressure has been growing on Allegri but his young stars have brought a feel good factor back the club.

Fagioli starred throughout the game and deserved his goal with an exceptional performance in midfield. It’s his second goal in as many games after he netted the winner versus Leece last week and that goal was set up by another wonderkid in Samuel Iling-Junior.

Juve have struggled with injuries this season and fans’ high expectations have not been met as the Old Lady crashed out the Champions League group stage but the supporters are happy again as they made it four league wins and four clean sheets in their last four matches.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – FILIP KOSTIC

The first-half was relatively even and Kostic turned on the style in the second half and he made the difference. His outstanding run on the counter attack and calmness to find Rabiot with his cut back put Juventus ahead. The versatile player was tenacious without the ball and brilliant with it topping off a great display showing composure to pick out Fagioli for his goal. He also took the corner for Danilo’s disallowed goal that was a harsh but correct decision.

PLAYER RATINGS

Juventus: Szczesny 7, Danilo 8, Bremer 8, Sandro 7, Cuadrado 6, Fagioli 8, Locatelli 7, Rabiot 7, Kostic 9, Miretti 6, Milik 6.

Subs: Chiesa 6, Di Maria 6.

Inter Milan: Onana 7, Skriniar 6, De Vrij 5, Acerbi 6, Dumfries 5, Barella 7, Calhanoglu 7, Mkhitaryan 6, Dimarco 6, Martinez 6, Dzeko 5.

Subs: Gosens 6, Correa 6, Brozovic 6, Bellanova 6, Darmian 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

52' - GOAL (RABIOT) - What an exceptional counter attack. Juve lead just as Inter were pushing. Kostic uses his strength then his speed charging to the byline from inside his own half. The Serbian cuts it back to Rabiot breaking into the box and he guides it in to the bottom corner.

63' - GOAL DISALLOWED (DANILO) - Kostic puts in a cross and Danilo lifts his leg high and it hits his shin and flies beyond a rooted to the spot Onana. It will NOT stand. Juventus are in shock - Danilo can't believe it - it glides across his fingers on the way in and it is chalked off.

84' - GOAL (FAGIOLI) - His dream comes true - his first Serie A start and he scores. The young man that has come through the youth ranks - Fagioli. Kostic again on the break and he picks out Fagioli who scores after it takes a deflection on the way in.

KEY STAT

Adrien Rabiot is the third French midfielder to score for Juventus against Inter in SerieA, after Michel Platini and Zinedine Zidane.

