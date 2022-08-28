Lecce - Empoli

Serie A / Matchday 3
Stadio Via del Mare / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lecce/teamcenter.shtml
Lecce
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/empoli/teamcenter.shtml
Empoli
Lineups

Lecce jersey
Lecce
4-3-3
Empoli jersey
Empoli
4-3-3
Lecce jersey
Lecce
4-3-3
Empoli jersey
Empoli
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lecce logo
Lecce jersey
Lecce
Empoli logo
Empoli jersey
Empoli
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Lecce

Empoli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SS LazioLAZ
32107
2
TorinoTOR
32107
3
AS RomaROM
32107
4
NapoliNAP
22006
5
InternazionaleINT
32016
14
EmpoliEMP
20111
18
LecceLEC
20020
