Lecce - Internazionale

Serie A / Matchday 1
Stadio Via del Mare / 13.08.2022
Lecce
Not started
-
-
Internazionale
Lineups

Lecce jersey
Lecce
4-3-1-2
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lecce logo
Lecce jersey
Lecce
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Lecce

Internazionale

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
00000
1
AS RomaROM
00000
1
AtalantaATA
00000
1
BolognaBOL
00000
1
CremoneseCRE
00000
1
InternazionaleINT
00000
1
LecceLEC
00000
Latest news

Serie A

La Magica, La Joya e Quello Speciale: Something remarkable is brewing in Rome

Yesterday at 16:11

