AC Milan v Bologna - Goals from Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao help Rossoneri on their way to a 2-0 victory!
Serie A / Matchday 3
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 27.08.2022
REPORT!
End of 2nd Half
90+2'
FULL-TIME: AC MILAN 2-0 BOLOGNA
That's full-time here at the San Siro! The home side seal a comfortable win against Bologna and were relatively untroubled throughout the ninety minutes. Report to follow...
90'
CHANCE FOR BOLOGNA!
Late chance for the visitors! They break and work the ball forward as Arnautovic floats a ball for Ferguson at the back post, but the Scot clashes heads with Pobega and the game has a small stoppage in play.
90'
THREE ADDITIONAL MINUTES
There will be three added minutes at the end of this second half.
86'
YELLOW CARD
Adli pulls back Aebischer, and the Milan substitute is rightly cautioned.
Yellow card
Yacine Adli
AC Milan
84'
SAVE!
Leao's chipped cross from the right goal-side touchline towards the back post is met by Tonali, but Skorupski stands tall by his near post to make a point-blank save with his feet.
82'
BOLOGNA CHANGE
Lewis Ferguson also comes on for Bologna, as the Scot replaces Schouten for the final eight minutes in midfield.
Off
Jerdy Schouten
Bologna
On
Lewis Ferguson
Bologna
82'
MILAN MAKE FIFTH CHANGE
Gabbia replaces Tomori for Milan.
79'
TEMPO HAS SLOWED DOWN
Understandably, with Milan comfortably in front, the tempo of the game from the home side has dropped a touch as we enter the final embers of this Serie A clash.
74'
AC Milan
MILAN ALSO MAKE A CHANGE
Milan also make their fourth change as Ballo-Toure replaces Hernandez.
Off
Theo Hernandez
AC Milan
On
Fodé Ballo-Touré
AC Milan
74'
Bologna
BOLOGNA CHANGE
Medel is replaced by Bonifazi for the Rossoblu.
Off
Gary Medel
Bologna
On
Kevin Bonifazi
Bologna
72'
POTENTIAL PENALTY CLAIM?
Bologna think they should have a penalty! A throw in is taken on the left byline by Cambiaso, and the ball eventually finds Sansone, who advances on the penalty area. He runs into Tomori, with the ball evading his grasp and falling to Tonali, who accidentally gets a touch taking the ball back towards goal. Maignan has to make the save.
Sansone thought he was impeded by Tomori there.
70'
CORNER TO MILAN
Milan win a corner, after Saelemaekers forces a save from Skorupski. Tonali delivers an outswinger towards Hernandez, who tries to hit it first-time, but his shot cannons off a Bologna defender. The left-back then gets into a tussle for the ball with Medel, and both players end up in a heap inside the box. The referee awards a free-kick to the visitors.
69'
DRAGGED WIDE!
Milan now get forward after that Bologna chance. Calabria advances from defence and has a go for the bottom-left corner from just outside the box, but he slashes the ball wide.
67'
Bologna
OFF THE POST!
What a chance for Bologna! After a short delay due to some pushing and shoving in the area before the free-kick, the set-piece is taken short for Sansone. He takes a couple of touches before going for goal from 25-yards out, and his strike smacks the near post and comes back out!
66'
YELLOW CARD
Calabria is booked for tripping up Nicola Sansone. Free-kick to Bologna.
62'
Off
Junior Messias
AC Milan
On
Alexis Saelemaekers
AC Milan
62'
Off
Musa Barrow
Bologna
On
Nicola Sansone
Bologna
61'
TRIPLE CHANGE FOR BOLOGNA
Aebischer and Sansone come on for Barrow and Dominguez.
Soriano also replaces Vignato.
Off
Nicolás Domínguez
Bologna
On
Michel Aebischer
Bologna
61'
Off
Ismaël Bennacer
AC Milan
On
Yacine Adli
AC Milan