AC Milan v Bologna - Goals from Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao help Rossoneri on their way to a 2-0 victory!

Serie A / Matchday 3
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bologna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Bologna
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 27/08/2022 at 20:39 GMT
    Live comment icon
    REPORT!
    Thanks for joining us this evening for this text commentary. Have a good night!
    Leao and Giroud goals send Milan top with win over Bologna
    End of 2nd Half
    90+2'
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: AC MILAN 2-0 BOLOGNA
    That's full-time here at the San Siro! The home side seal a comfortable win against Bologna and were relatively untroubled throughout the ninety minutes. Report to follow...

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90'
    CHANCE FOR BOLOGNA!
    Late chance for the visitors! They break and work the ball forward as Arnautovic floats a ball for Ferguson at the back post, but the Scot clashes heads with Pobega and the game has a small stoppage in play.
    90'
    Live comment icon
    THREE ADDITIONAL MINUTES
    There will be three added minutes at the end of this second half.
    86'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Adli pulls back Aebischer, and the Milan substitute is rightly cautioned.
    Yacine Adli
    Yellow card
    Yacine Adli
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    84'
    Live comment icon
    SAVE!
    Leao's chipped cross from the right goal-side touchline towards the back post is met by Tonali, but Skorupski stands tall by his near post to make a point-blank save with his feet.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    BOLOGNA CHANGE
    Lewis Ferguson also comes on for Bologna, as the Scot replaces Schouten for the final eight minutes in midfield.
    Jerdy Schouten
    Off
    Jerdy Schouten
    Bologna
    Bologna
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks1
    Lewis Ferguson
    On
    Lewis Ferguson
    Bologna
    Bologna
    82'
    Live comment icon
    MILAN MAKE FIFTH CHANGE
    Gabbia replaces Tomori for Milan.
    79'
    TEMPO HAS SLOWED DOWN
    Understandably, with Milan comfortably in front, the tempo of the game from the home side has dropped a touch as we enter the final embers of this Serie A clash.
    74'
    Live comment icon
    AC Milan
    MILAN ALSO MAKE A CHANGE
    Milan also make their fourth change as Ballo-Toure replaces Hernandez.
    Theo Hernandez
    Off
    Theo Hernandez
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Wide2
    Fodé Ballo-Touré
    On
    Fodé Ballo-Touré
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    74'
    Live comment icon
    Bologna
    BOLOGNA CHANGE
    Medel is replaced by Bonifazi for the Rossoblu.
    Gary Medel
    Off
    Gary Medel
    Bologna
    Bologna
    Fouls2
    Fouls against2
    Free Kicks5
    Kevin Bonifazi
    On
    Kevin Bonifazi
    Bologna
    Bologna
    72'
    POTENTIAL PENALTY CLAIM?
    Bologna think they should have a penalty! A throw in is taken on the left byline by Cambiaso, and the ball eventually finds Sansone, who advances on the penalty area. He runs into Tomori, with the ball evading his grasp and falling to Tonali, who accidentally gets a touch taking the ball back towards goal. Maignan has to make the save.
    Sansone thought he was impeded by Tomori there.
    70'
    CORNER TO MILAN
    Milan win a corner, after Saelemaekers forces a save from Skorupski. Tonali delivers an outswinger towards Hernandez, who tries to hit it first-time, but his shot cannons off a Bologna defender. The left-back then gets into a tussle for the ball with Medel, and both players end up in a heap inside the box. The referee awards a free-kick to the visitors.
    69'
    DRAGGED WIDE!
    Milan now get forward after that Bologna chance. Calabria advances from defence and has a go for the bottom-left corner from just outside the box, but he slashes the ball wide.
    67'
    Live comment icon
    Bologna
    OFF THE POST!
    What a chance for Bologna! After a short delay due to some pushing and shoving in the area before the free-kick, the set-piece is taken short for Sansone. He takes a couple of touches before going for goal from 25-yards out, and his strike smacks the near post and comes back out!
    66'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Calabria is booked for tripping up Nicola Sansone. Free-kick to Bologna.
    62'
    Live comment icon
    Junior Messias
    Off
    Junior Messias
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    On target2
    Fouls2
    Alexis Saelemaekers
    On
    Alexis Saelemaekers
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    62'
    Live comment icon
    Musa Barrow
    Off
    Musa Barrow
    Bologna
    Bologna
    Fouls against1
    Wide2
    Nicola Sansone
    On
    Nicola Sansone
    Bologna
    Bologna
    61'
    Live comment icon
    TRIPLE CHANGE FOR BOLOGNA
    Aebischer and Sansone come on for Barrow and Dominguez.
    Soriano also replaces Vignato.
    Nicolás Domínguez
    Off
    Nicolás Domínguez
    Bologna
    Bologna
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Free Kicks1
    Michel Aebischer
    On
    Michel Aebischer
    Bologna
    Bologna
    61'
    Live comment icon
    Ismaël Bennacer
    Off
    Ismaël Bennacer
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks2
    Corners2
    Yacine Adli
    On
    Yacine Adli
    AC Milan
    AC Milan