AC MILAN V INTER MILAN LIVE: DERBY DAY SHOWDOWN SEES ITALIAN GIANTS COLLIDE IN SERIE A
Serie A / Matchday 5
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 03.09.2022
16:30
SIGNIFICANT ABSENTEES
Both sides have an abundance of talent and quality at their disposal, but there are some big names missing from both squads today.
AC are unable to call upon Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is recovering after knee surgery. As for Inter, they are without Romelu Lukaku who continues to manage a thigh problem.
Giroud is one focal point for AC Milan, while Martinez will be an attacking threat for Inter this evening.
16:26
INSIDE THE DRESSING ROOMS
Let's have a look inside the AC Milan dressing room ahead of kick-off.
Changes aplenty for the 'hosts' this evening.
Kick-off is just over half an hour away!
16:20
CHOPPING AND CHANGING
AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli rings the changes from their last outing against Sassuolo. Calabria, Kalulu, Tonali, Messias and De Ketelaere come into the team for the Milan derby.
Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi makes two changes from their previous outing against Cremonese. Dzeko and Dimarco make way for Martinez and Bastoni as Inter look to get one over on their rivals.
16:10
TEAM SHEETS ARE IN!
Let’s have a look at how the teams are shaping up for this one…the starting elevens have been announced!
AC Milan: Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Messias, De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud…Subs: Mirante, Tatarusanu, Ballo-Toure, Dest, Gabbia, Kjaer, Thiaw, Adli, Bakayoko, Diaz, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Vranckx, Origi.
Inter Milan: Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Darmian, Martinez, Correa…Subs: Cordaz, Onana, Gagliardini, Gosens, Dzeko, Bellanova, Asllani, Acerbi, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Carboni.
16:05
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Hello and welcome to live updates as Scudetto holders AC Milan take on fierce rivals Inter Milan in Serie A at the infamous San Siro!
The Rossoneri are in sixth place with eight points from their opening four matches, consisting of two wins and two draws. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri have three wins and one defeat leaving them in third place with nine points.
This one always produces a spectacle and kick-off is at 1700!
Image credit: Getty Images