AC Milan 2-0 Juventus - Fikayo Tomori, Brahim Diaz both score as Milan cruise to victory against Juve

Serie A / Matchday 9
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 08.10.2022
AC Milan
Completed
2
0
Juventus
    James Kilpatrick
    By
    James Kilpatrick
    Updated 08/10/2022 at 18:00 GMT
    19:00
    REPORT: AC MILAN 2-0 JUVENTUS
    Diaz & Tomori score as Milan inflict defeat on woeful Juventus
    End of 2nd Half
    FULL TIME!
    AC MILAN 2-0 JUVENTUS
    AC Milan go level on points with league leaders Napoli in the Serie A table after a comfortable 2-0 win over Juventus.
    A close-range strike from Fikayo Tomori and a brilliant solo goal from Brahim Diaz either side of half-time helped Milan ease past a toothless Juve side.
    90+3'
    A MINOR SCUFFLE ENSUES
    Tonali blocks a Paredes free-kick which sparks anger from the Juve players. After a brief scuffle, yellow cards for Paredes, Tonali and Kean are issued.
    90+2'
    SZCZESNY DENIES ORIGI!
    Origi goes clear through on goal. Instead of squaring for Rebic he fires a shot on goal at Szczesny's near post, but the Pole is able to make a smart save.
    90'
    FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
    Not long to go now for Milan. It's been a comfortable evening for the hosts.
    89'
    OVER FROM KEAN!
    Kean, who has been bright since coming off the bench, unleashes a fierce driven strike on goal, but it rises over the bar. It deflects out for a corner. Danilo's shot from the corner is blocked!
    87'
    JUVE COMING FORWARD
    But there's a lack of real desire to actually go and get a goal. Milan win a free-kick after Danilo fouls Rebic out of frustration.
    84'
    CLOSE FROM KEAN
    Kean's whipped shot deflects out for a corner. Soule's ball in goes out for another corner. This time the set-piece is headed away by Rebic at the near post.
    Ismaël Bennacer
    Off
    Ismaël Bennacer
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    Free Kicks1
    Aster Vranckx
    On
    Aster Vranckx
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    82'
    FURTHER SUBS FOR MILAN
    Bennacer and Leao comes off for Vranckx and Origi.
    Rafael Leão
    Off
    Rafael Leão
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Blocked Shots3
    Hit Post / Hit Bar2
    Wide3
    Corners2
    Divock Origi
    On
    Divock Origi
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    79'
    FINAL CHANGE FOR JUVE
    Soule enters the fray. Rabiot departs.
    Adrien Rabiot
    Off
    Adrien Rabiot
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Matìas Soulé
    On
    Matìas Soulé
    Juventus
    Juventus
    77'
    SUB FOR JUVENTUS
    Kean comes on for Vlahovic.
    Dusan Vlahovic
    Off
    Dusan Vlahovic
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Moise Kean
    On
    Moise Kean
    Juventus
    Juventus
    74'
    MILAN HAVE A CORNER
    Can the hosts get a third goal to seal the victory? The answer is no. It comes to nothing.
    70'
    A GOOD CHANE FOR MILIK
    Danilo's cross finds Milik, but his header bounces off the turf and into the arms of Tatarusanu.
    68'
    MILAN COMING FORWARD
    Milan are playing with greater pace and purpose largely thanks to their substitutions, but Juventus are holding firm for now. The visitors have not looked anywhere near their best with just over 20 minutes of normal time left to play.
    66'
    OVER FROM HERNANDEZ!
    Hernandez sprints into the Juve box and tries to dink the ball over Szczesny from a tight angle, but he floats his ambitious strike over the bar.
    Brahim Díaz
    Off
    Brahim Díaz
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Goals1
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls against1
    Charles De Ketelaere
    On
    Charles De Ketelaere
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    64'
    MORE SUBS FOR MILAN
    Giroud and Diaz are off for Rebic and De Ketelaere.
    Olivier Giroud
    Off
    Olivier Giroud
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Assists1
    Blocked Shots2
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Ante Rebic
    On
    Ante Rebic
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    61'
    DIAZ DOES THE MESSI CELEBRATION
    And why not. An excellent goal from Diaz.
    Filip Kostic
    Off
    Filip Kostic
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Blocked Shots1
    Wide1
    Fabio Miretti
    On
    Fabio Miretti
    Juventus
    Juventus
    59'
    SUB FOR MILAN
    Krunic is in for Pobega.
    Tommaso Pobega
    Off
    Tommaso Pobega
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    Rade Krunic
    On
    Rade Krunic
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    57'
    SUBS FOR JUVE
    Miretti and Paredes come on for Locatelli and Kostic.
    Manuel Locatelli
    Off
    Manuel Locatelli
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks1
    Leandro Paredes
    On
    Leandro Paredes
    Juventus
    Juventus
    56'
    YELLOW CARD!
    For Diaz for taking his shirt off in the goal celebrations.
    Brahim Díaz
    Yellow card
    Brahim Díaz
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Goals1
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls against1