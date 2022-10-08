AC Milan 2-0 Juventus - Fikayo Tomori, Brahim Diaz both score as Milan cruise to victory against Juve
Serie A / Matchday 9
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 08.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
19:00
REPORT: AC MILAN 2-0 JUVENTUS
Diaz & Tomori score as Milan inflict defeat on woeful Juventus
End of 2nd Half
FULL TIME!
AC MILAN 2-0 JUVENTUS
AC Milan go level on points with league leaders Napoli in the Serie A table after a comfortable 2-0 win over Juventus.
A close-range strike from Fikayo Tomori and a brilliant solo goal from Brahim Diaz either side of half-time helped Milan ease past a toothless Juve side.
90+3'
A MINOR SCUFFLE ENSUES
Tonali blocks a Paredes free-kick which sparks anger from the Juve players. After a brief scuffle, yellow cards for Paredes, Tonali and Kean are issued.
90+2'
SZCZESNY DENIES ORIGI!
Origi goes clear through on goal. Instead of squaring for Rebic he fires a shot on goal at Szczesny's near post, but the Pole is able to make a smart save.
90'
FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
Not long to go now for Milan. It's been a comfortable evening for the hosts.
89'
OVER FROM KEAN!
Kean, who has been bright since coming off the bench, unleashes a fierce driven strike on goal, but it rises over the bar. It deflects out for a corner. Danilo's shot from the corner is blocked!
87'
JUVE COMING FORWARD
But there's a lack of real desire to actually go and get a goal. Milan win a free-kick after Danilo fouls Rebic out of frustration.
84'
CLOSE FROM KEAN
Kean's whipped shot deflects out for a corner. Soule's ball in goes out for another corner. This time the set-piece is headed away by Rebic at the near post.
Off
Ismaël Bennacer
AC Milan
Fouls1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Aster Vranckx
AC Milan
82'
FURTHER SUBS FOR MILAN
Bennacer and Leao comes off for Vranckx and Origi.
Off
Rafael Leão
AC Milan
Blocked Shots3
Hit Post / Hit Bar2
Wide3
Corners2
On
Divock Origi
AC Milan
79'
FINAL CHANGE FOR JUVE
Soule enters the fray. Rabiot departs.
Off
Adrien Rabiot
Juventus
On
Matìas Soulé
Juventus
77'
SUB FOR JUVENTUS
Kean comes on for Vlahovic.
Off
Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
On
Moise Kean
Juventus
74'
MILAN HAVE A CORNER
Can the hosts get a third goal to seal the victory? The answer is no. It comes to nothing.
70'
A GOOD CHANE FOR MILIK
Danilo's cross finds Milik, but his header bounces off the turf and into the arms of Tatarusanu.
68'
MILAN COMING FORWARD
Milan are playing with greater pace and purpose largely thanks to their substitutions, but Juventus are holding firm for now. The visitors have not looked anywhere near their best with just over 20 minutes of normal time left to play.
66'
OVER FROM HERNANDEZ!
Hernandez sprints into the Juve box and tries to dink the ball over Szczesny from a tight angle, but he floats his ambitious strike over the bar.
Off
Brahim Díaz
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
On
Charles De Ketelaere
AC Milan
64'
MORE SUBS FOR MILAN
Giroud and Diaz are off for Rebic and De Ketelaere.
Off
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
Assists1
Blocked Shots2
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Ante Rebic
AC Milan
61'
DIAZ DOES THE MESSI CELEBRATION
And why not. An excellent goal from Diaz.
Off
Filip Kostic
Juventus
Blocked Shots1
Wide1
On
Fabio Miretti
Juventus
59'
SUB FOR MILAN
Krunic is in for Pobega.
Off
Tommaso Pobega
AC Milan
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Rade Krunic
AC Milan
57'
SUBS FOR JUVE
Miretti and Paredes come on for Locatelli and Kostic.
Off
Manuel Locatelli
Juventus
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Leandro Paredes
Juventus
56'
YELLOW CARD!
For Diaz for taking his shirt off in the goal celebrations.
Yellow card
Brahim Díaz
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1