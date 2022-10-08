AC Milan - Juventus

Serie A / Matchday 9
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 08.10.2022
AC Milan
AC Milan
Not started
-
-
Juventus
Juventus
Lineups

AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Juventus jersey
Juventus
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AC Milan

Juventus

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
862020
2
AtalantaATA
862020
3
UdineseUDI
861119
4
SS LazioLAZ
852117
5
AC MilanMIL
852117
7
JuventusJUV
834113
Latest news

Serie A

Juventus roll past Bologna with Kostic, Vlahovic and Milik on target

02/10/2022 at 22:40

Serie A

Milan battle past Empoli after four late goals in wild finish

01/10/2022 at 21:06

