Milan v Monza - Dazzling Diaz double has Milan dominating
Serie A / Matchday 11
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 22.10.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
89'
LEAO TURNS HIS MAN IN THE AREA
The net seemed destined to be bulged as he pulled the trigger on his left foot but his shot flew high over the bar.
84'
Goal
Rafael Leão
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
GOAL FOR MILAN!
A driving run from Hernandez ends with a fine pull back for Leao who takes his time before slamming the ball home.
78'
ORIGI COMES OFF TO OVATION FROM MILAN FANS
He is replaced by Vranckx.
77'
IT IS ALL MONZA NOW
A corner falls to Ciurria at the back post and he fires a shot at goal which Tatarusanu parries away.
72'
ANOTHER CHANCE FOR MONZA!
Pessina creates a chance for Gytkjaer but he can't steer his shot on target.
70'
Goal
Filippo Ranocchia
Monza
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
GOAL FOR MONZA!
And a very nice one. Ranocchia's free kick curled around the wall and just inside the post and though Tatarusanu got a hand to it he could not keep it out.
66'
GYTKJAER AND BONDO COME ON
Sensi and Caprari leave the field for Monza.
65'
Goal
Divock Origi
AC Milan
Goals1
Assists1
On target2
Yellow Cards1
GOAL FOR MILAN!
Origi blasts an unstoppable drive from 20 yards leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. He then pulled up so it might have come at physical cost.
61'
LEAO AND GABBIA COME ON
Rebic and Kjaer come off.
60'
ORIGI THROUGH ON GOAL
But Antov comes across well to cover and push the ball away from the striker.
58'
MESSIAS SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF THE BOX
But he shoots wildly wide of the target.
54'
CALDIROLA AND MOTA OFF FOR MONZA
Petagna and Carboni come on.
53'
THAT IS A SHAME
Diaz comes off clutching his glute, suggesting an upper hamstring injury. You really hope it is not an injury which keeps him out for a long time. He is replaced by De Ketelaere.
49'
DIAZ PLAYS IN REBIC
But Di Gregorio did really well to spread himself, while staying big, and the shot cannoned off his torso.
46'
MONZA GET THE GAME RESTARTED
HALF TIME
DIAZ DOUBLE HAS GAME LOOKING WON
41'
Goal
Brahim Díaz
AC Milan
Goals2
On target2
Corners1
GOAL FOR MILAN!
Diaz again. He gets a ball with his back to goal from Origi then, after taking a touch, in one movement spins Caldirola and fires an effort into the far corner.
36'
HERNANDEZ RACES FORTY YARDS WITH THE BALL
And then plays in Rebic but the Croatian fails to give the ball back to the flying full back who lies spread-eagled on the deck in frustration.
33'
ORIGI MAKES SPACE FOR HIMSELF
Then shoots with his left foot from the edge of the box, but he hits the side-netting.
31'
ORIGI GETS A YELLOW CARD
There wasn't malice but he raises his boot head high and catches Barberis on the nose.