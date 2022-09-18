AC Milan v Napoli LIVE: Luciano Spalletti's side go top of the table after thrilling win
Serie A / Matchday 7
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 18.09.2022
22:00
MATCH REPORT
Looking for a full match report with in-depth analysis, stats and player ratings? We've got you covered.
Napoli end Milan’s unbeaten start to go top
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - MILAN 1-2 NAPOLI
Milan huff and puff in an effort to find an equaliser, but time is against them. Diaz has a header blocked, two corners come to nothing and, with that, the final whistle goes, heralding wild celebrations in the away dugout.
90'
FINAL CHANGE FOR NAPOLI
The visitors make their fifth change, Rui swapping out for Mathias Olivera.
Off
Mário Rui
Napoli
Assists1
Free Kicks2
On
Mathías Olivera
Napoli
88'
ZERBIN BOOKED
... for a robust foul on Hernandez.
Yellow card
Alessio Zerbin
Napoli
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
87'
DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR VISITORS
Kvaratskhelia and Zielinski come off for Elif Elmas and Tanguy Ndombele.
Off
Piotr Zielinski
Napoli
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Free Kicks3
On
Eljif Elmas
Napoli
85'
KALULU HITS THE BAR!
That was the moment for Milan, surely. A ball into the box evades Giroud but falls for Kalulu, who smashes a shot onto the crossbar and watches helplessly as it ricochets away.
83'
SIMPLE SAVE
Adli crashes a shot on target from long range, but it's too close to Meret.
81'
FINAL CHANGE FOR MILAN
Pioli brings off De Ketelaere, introducing Yacine Adli in his place.
Off
Charles De Ketelaere
AC Milan
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Yacine Adli
AC Milan
79'
GOOD EFFORT!
Zerbin gets in behind on the right and blasts at goal from a tight angle, forcing Maignan into an awkward save.
78'
Goal
Giovanni Simeone
Napoli
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
GOAL!
What a header. Rui floats an inviting cross into the box and Simeone thumps past Maignan and into the far corner.
74'
GIROUD FIRES OVER
It's a little too ambitious, that. Giroud turns on his heel and has a crack from distance, but it floats harmlessly into the night sky.
73'
TOMORI CAUTIONED
... after catching Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa with a late challenge.
Yellow card
Fikayo Tomori
AC Milan
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
69'
Goal
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against2
GOAL!
After a largely infuriating performance, it's classic Giroud. Hernandez tears down the left and cuts back for the Frenchman, who smashes in from close range.
67'
SO CLOSE!
De Ketelaere spots Messias on the charge and picks him out, only for Meret to make another stellar save and push his first-time shot wide.
66'
TWO CHANGES FOR NAPOLI
Raspadori and Politano switch out for Giovanni Simeone and Alessio Zerbin.
Off
Matteo Politano
Napoli
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against1
Penalties1
On
Alessio Zerbin
Napoli
65'
DOUBLE SWITCH FOR MILAN
Krunic and Saelemaekers come off, with Brahim Diaz and Junior Messias replacing them.
Off
Alexis Saelemaekers
AC Milan
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Junior Messias
AC Milan
62'
FIRST BOOKING FOR NAPOLI
Amir Rrahmani gets a yellow card for some shenanigans off the ball.
Yellow card
Amir Rrahmani
Napoli
Yellow Cards1
Free Kicks1
Corners1
61'
CLOSE!
Hernandez picks out Giroud with a low cross and he tees up Saelemaekers on the edge of the area, but his shot is blocked by Kim.
59'
WAYWARD SHOT
Milan win a corner, which is cleared as far as Saelemaekers. He goes for a speculative shot from distance which sails into the stands.
58'
GIROUD FLUFFS HIS LINES
The former Arsenal and Chelsea man grapples with Kim in the area, getting a foot to the ball only to miskick it.