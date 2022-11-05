AC Milan v Spezia live - latest from San Siro as Olivier Giroud gives Rossoneri late victory!

Serie A / Matchday 13
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 05.11.2022
1
AC Milan
Completed
2
1
Spezia
Live
Live Updates
Eurosport UK
By
Eurosport UK
Updated 05/11/2022 at 21:55 GMT
Thanks for joining us.
Hernandez and Giroud give AC Milan dramatic late win over Spezia
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
Live comment icon
FULL-TIME: MILAN 2-1 SPEZIA
What a win for Milan! They find a late winner and hold their nerve in stoppage time despite some pressure and being down to ten men to close the gap on Napoli. Report and reaction to follow...

Image credit: Getty Images

90+3'
Sandro Tonali
Yellow card
Sandro Tonali
AC Milan
AC Milan
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks5
90'
Live comment icon
AC Milan
Rafael Leão
Off
Rafael Leão
AC Milan
AC Milan
Blocked Shots3
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Malick Thiaw
On
Malick Thiaw
AC Milan
AC Milan
90+1'
Live comment icon
Spezia
Albin Ekdal
Off
Albin Ekdal
Spezia
Spezia
Wide1
David Strelec
On
David Strelec
Spezia
Spezia
90'
Live comment icon
AC Milan
RED CARD!
Giroud, who was already booked for his part in the earlier melee, is shown a second yellow for his celebration, which saw him take off his shirt.
Olivier Giroud
Red card
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards2
Fouls against1
88'
Live comment icon
AC Milan
Olivier Giroud
Goal
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
GOALLLLL! MILAN HAVE SURELY WON IT!
Giroud is the hero again! He latches onto a cross towards the back post from Tonali and acrobatically finishes it on the volley into the near corner! Scenes at the San Siro!
86'
Live comment icon
OVER THE BAR!
Giroud has a first-time effort from inside the area, but it goes over the bar from close range! However, Milan win the corner - which unfortunately for them, comes to nothing.
83'
Live comment icon
AC Milan
The ref dishes out several cards following that altercation, and Hernandez gets one for pushing Nzola.
Theo Hernandez
Yellow card
Theo Hernandez
AC Milan
AC Milan
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
83'
Live comment icon
AC Milan
Olivier Giroud
Yellow card
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
AC Milan
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
83'
Live comment icon
Spezia
M'Bala Nzola
Yellow card
M'Bala Nzola
Spezia
Spezia
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Wide2
81'
BRAWL!
The game threatens to boil over just like the last time that Spezia played Milan away from home. There is handbags between both sets of players, and the referee has his work cut out.
80'
Live comment icon
Ellertsson is booked for a late lunge from behind on Leao whilst Milan were on the attack. A tactical element there, for sure. Milan squander the resulting free-kick from 30-yards out as it is blocked.
Mikael Egill Ellertsson
Yellow card
Mikael Egill Ellertsson
Spezia
Spezia
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
78'
DE KETELAERE STAYS DOWN
The Belgian, who has just come on, stays down after receiving a hefty barge in the back from Kiwior during a duel inside the 18-yard box. The referee somehow lets play carry on.
74'
Live comment icon
Spezia
Amapdu, on loan from Chelsea at Spezia, is booked for bringing down Hernandez from behind.
Ethan Ampadu
Yellow card
Ethan Ampadu
Spezia
Spezia
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
72'
Live comment icon
AC Milan
Junior Messias
Off
Junior Messias
AC Milan
AC Milan
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Ante Rebic
On
Ante Rebic
AC Milan
AC Milan
72'
Live comment icon
AC Milan
Brahim Díaz
Off
Brahim Díaz
AC Milan
AC Milan
On target1
Fouls against3
Wide1
Free Kicks1
Charles De Ketelaere
On
Charles De Ketelaere
AC Milan
AC Milan
72'
Live comment icon
AC Milan
Giroud is on for Origi as Milan make the first of a triple change.
Divock Origi
Off
Divock Origi
AC Milan
AC Milan
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Olivier Giroud
On
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
AC Milan
69'
Live comment icon
Spezia
Mehdi Bourabia
Off
Mehdi Bourabia
Spezia
Spezia
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
Corners2
Mikael Egill Ellertsson
On
Mikael Egill Ellertsson
Spezia
Spezia