AC Milan v Udinese LIVE: Rebic scores his second of the night as Rossoneri open two-goal lead
Serie A / Matchday 1
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 13.08.2022
20:01
MATCH REPORT
That's all we've got time for tonight. Thanks for joining us for an eventful season opener - if the rest of year is like this, we're in for a treat.
You can read the full report, including our Player of the Match, Player Ratings and Talking Point, below.
Until next time.
Rebic nets brace as Milan score four in season-opening win against Udinese
19:55
OFF TO A GOOD START
Origi didn't get much time tonight to show what he can do, but De Ketelaere was very impressive during his second half cameo.
Hard to imagine the Belgian 21-year-old will be on the bench for long - although Diaz's performance tonight makes competition for places look very tasty.
19:32
FULL TIME: AC MILAN 4-2 UDINESE
The whistle blows, and San Siro cheers. After a crazy first half, Milan took control in the second and in the end claim a comfortable three points.
But Udinese coach Sottil will find plenty of encouragement from his side's display today, too.
90+6'
UDINESE CHANCE!
Udinese are still pushing to the end, and force Maignan into a good save at the death with a Soppy header.
90'
DE KETELAERE DENIED
De Ketelaere denied! The Belgian youngster fires a low shot into the back of the net, but it's disallowed for a foul in the build-up.
89'
SAMARDZIC SCREAMER
What an effort from Samardzic! The substitute hasn't been on for long, but wasn't far from scoring a screamer there.
He embarked on a mazy run through the cengtre of the pitch, turning Pobega inside out, before firing a powerful shot at goal that required strong fists from Maignan to punch away.
87'
84'
ORIGI ON
Here comes another debutant! Origi comes on for Leao for the closing stages, while Pobega replaces Krunic in midfield.
81'
GIROUD DENIED
A roar of approval comes from the San Siro crowd as De Ketelaere picks up the ball inside his own half and sends a lovely weighted pass to Giroud on the counter-attack.
But the Belgian is denied a debut assist, as the Frenchman's shot is blocked.
76'
DOUBLE UDINESE CHANGE
Two more changes for Udinese, as Lovric and Samardzic come on for Walace and Makengo to freshen up the midfield.
76'
CHANCE FOR LEAO
Leao picks the ball up on the right hand side of the box, skips inside and fires a left-footed shot over. Not far away...
71'
DE KETELAERE DEBUT
Pioli uses the second half cooling break to make two changes, one of which is the introduction of De Ketelaere for his Milan debut. He replaces Diaz.
Giroud is also on for Rebic. No hat-trick for the Croatian.
68'
GOAL! MILAN 4-2 UDINESE (REBIC)
Rebic gets his second of the night! Diaz again shows great tenacity to pinch the ball off a defender, nicking it off Pereyra near the touchline, and the Spaniard picks out Rebic to fire home from six yards.
Surely that's Milan home and dry?
67'
UDINESE CHANGES
A nice whipped deep cross from Messias almost finds Leao, but the Portuguese can't connect at full stretch and it falls into Silvestri's arms.
Udinese now make two changes: Success and Perez go off, Beto and Ebosse are on. Beto proved to be a real handful last season.
64'
HERNANDEZ HAS A POP
Milan get a free-kick in a central position about 25 yards from goal and Hernandez fancies it.
The left-back goes for a bent effort, but it's too high to trouble Silvestri.
60'
UDINESE STILL PRESSING
Udinese aren't going down without a fight tonight. A cross is whipped to the back post, where Deulofeu has space, but the Spaniard can't control the ball and the chance goes begging.
59'
STILL NO SUBS
It's getting to that stage of the game where fans will start wondering...when will the subs arrive?
De Ketelaere is on the Rossoneri bench tonight - will he get his debut? Still no changes for either side yet.
55'
PEREZ BOOKED
Perez smashes Messias to the ground as the Brazilian tries to step-over his way past the Udinese defender. In the book he goes.
53'
SUCCESS HAS A GO
Not far away! Success has an ambitious pop from distance, and it's not too far away.
46'
GOAL! MILAN 3-2 UDINESE (DIAZ)
You've GOT to be joking! What a game. Milan are level within about 30 seconds of the second half starting.
Hernandez's cross to the back post isn't dealt with by Masina, who inadvertently knocks it back into the six yard box for Diaz to tap in. What next?!