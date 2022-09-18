Italian Serie A live: Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma entertain high-flying Atalanta
Serie A / Matchday 7
Stadio Olimpico / 18.09.2022
Live
6'
PLAY STOPPED WITH ATALANTA'S KEEPER DOWN
Juan Musso is receiving treatment after colliding heavily with Merih Demiral.
It came about following a lack of communication and a mix-up following a high ball into the Atalanta area.
5'
HOW BIG A MISS WILL DYBALA BE TODAY?
The Argentine playmaker has been involved in five of Roma’s eight Serie A goals so far this season with three goals and two assists.
3'
ROMA CHANCE
Smalling meets Pellegrini's right-wing corner but can't keep his header down.
2'
H2H
Roma won both meetings with Atalanta last season and Mourinho could become the first coach to claim three successive victories over La Dea since a combination of Claudio Ranieri and Luis Enrique did so more than a decade ago.
1'
KICK OFF!
Roma get us underway.
16.55
DYBALA'S PRE-MATCH BLOW FOR ROMA
16.50
MOURINHO CALLS ON STRIKERS TO DEMONSTRATE A RUTHLESS STREAK
"We have super-talented players up front, but we have to play meaner. We have to be mean when it comes to the attack. You must be mean and nasty if you want to put the ball into the back of the net."
Jose Mourinho
16.45
CAN MURIEL GET OFF THE MARK?
Luis Muriel has a good record against AS Roma having netted seven times in Serie A at the expense of I Giallorossi.
However, the 31-year-old Colombian is yet to score in four league games this season.
If he fails to register today it will equal his worst start to a campaign since going five games without a goal at Udinese during the 2014-15 season.
16.40
ABRAHAM AIMING TO HIT HAALAND’S HEIGHTS
“There is something in me saying I want to do even better. As a character, that's how I thrive. I look at Erling Haaland who is the most talked-about player in the world right now. I use it as a secret motivation, to try to reach that level, hit those targets. Other players' success, that is what gets me going."
More from Tammy Abraham on what motivates him to improve.
16.35
ENGLAND STAR RELISHING ARGENTINE LINK-UP
“He's talented. As good as he is on FIFA. He brings leadership qualities as well even though he looks like he's 12 years old! He's got that experience of winning trophies at Juve which is what we needed. It's good for me personally, we are building that partnership.”
Tammy Abraham on Paulo Dybala
16.30
PRAISE FOR JOSE'S DEVELOPING ROMAN EMPIRE
“I must say that Mourinho is doing a fantastic job at Roma. Especially with the kind of enthusiasm he brought to the club. Roma have greatly improved with Mourinho’s leadership.”
Gian Piero Gasperini
16.25
LA DEA'S FLYING START
Atalanta have picked up 14 points from a possible 18 on offer and shipped just three goals so far in Serie A. It represents their best start to a top-flight campaign.
16.20
HOT OFF THE PRESS – THE TEAM SHEET IS IN!
TEAMS - AS ROMA: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Dybala, Zaniolo; Abraham. /// ATALANTA: Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Scalvini; Hateboer, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Soppy; Ederson, Lookman; Muriel.
16.15
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the Serie A clash between AS Roma and Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico.
Kick off 17.00 BST.
