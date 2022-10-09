Roma v Lecce Live: Jose Mourinho's are a goal and a man up early against Lecce
Serie A / Matchday 9
Stadio Olimpico / 09.10.2022
Live
24'
ROPEY LECCE CLEARANCE
The inswinging Roma corner is cleared rather unconvincingly by Wladimiro Falcone in the Lecce goal.
23'
ROMA GET FORWARD AGAIN
With more space to exploit, the home side are wasting no time as they win a corner.
22'
RED CARD LECCE
The visitors are down to 10 men after captain Morten Hjulmand is sent off following a VAR review. His studs definitely struck Belotti's shins, so he can't have a great deal of argument.
Red card
Morten Hjulmand
Lecce
Fouls1
Red Cards1
21'
VAR LOOKING AT POTENTIAL RED CARD
The foul on Belotti may be upgraded to a sending off here.
20'
BELOTTI DOWN AND IN PAIN
Roma's striker is making his first start in the league this season tonight, but he's suffered an uncomfortable impact on his shin and may not be able to continue.
19'
SILLY LECCE FOUL
Roma are able to release the pressure as the visitors concede an unnecessary free kick near midfield.
18'
HERE COME LECCE
The visitors are enjoying their best spell of the match now. Smalling is called into action in the box but his clearance is regained by Lecce, who recycle possession and look to attack again.
17'
ROMA LOOKING LOST
The home side's latest attack just sort of stalls out in midfield and they turn over possession.
16'
A LECCE SHOT!
The visitors finally have an attempt, heading towards goal from a free kick, but they're not going to be scoring with shots like that.
15'
UMTITI TACKLES WELL
The French debutant shuts down a Roma attack by standing strong.
14'
ZALEWSKI DOWN FOR TREATMENT
Roma really can't afford to lose another wing-back, but let's see how he responds to treatment.
12'
PELLEGRINI SHOOTS JUST WIDE
Another chance for Roma comes as Lecce turn over possession deep inside their own half. A clever Pellegrini flick frees Cristante down the right but he receives the return pass on his wrong foot and his shot misses the target.
11'
ROMA LOOKING DANGEROUS
Pellegrini's free kick is headed behind for a corner.
10'
UMTITI FOULS ZANIOLO
The French veteran pushes Zaniolo over out near the right touchline to give Roma a dangerous free kick.
9'
SMALLING GOES CLOSE TO ANOTHER
Smalling wins a header in the box, flicking on to Nicolo Zaniolo who flashes a shot back across the face of goal. Smalling almost manages to flick it home but his improvised shot is off target.
8'
ROMA GETTING FORWARD AGAIN
Lecce need to be careful here or they could find themselves swept away in the early going.
6'
Goal
Chris Smalling
AS Roma
Goals1
On target1
GOAL ROMA
Roma recycle possession and the ball comes to Nicola Zalewski in space on the right. The wing-back hangs a cross up at the far post and Chris Smalling leaps above Valentin Gendrey to head home Roma's opener .
6'
BELOTTI CROSS CLEARED
Roma move forward at speed and Belotti finds an inch of space down the right, but his cross is cleared at the cost of a corner.
5'
ROMA PRESSING HIGH
The home side win back the ball high up the pitch after some aggressive pressing in the Lecce half.
4'
ZALEWSKI SHOOTS WIDE
An attempted volley from the Lecce clearance is well wide of the goal.