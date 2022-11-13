Atalanta v Inter LIVE - Updates from Gewiss Stadium as Dzeko double and Martinez give Inter huge win
Serie A / Matchday 15
Gewiss Stadium / 13.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
A grand-stand finish to end a poor game. Inter have the three points, and they're into the top four. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to come back very soon for even more LIVE football.
90+3'
FREE KICK, INTER
Won well in his own box by Bellanova from Maehle.
90+2'
FREE KICK, ATALANTA
After a blatant hand-ball from Dzeko.
90'
SIX ADDED MINUTES
90'
HIGH AND WIDE
Atalanta come forward with menace, and they work it into the left half-space for Lookman. He gets it out of his feet, but curls well over the top.
87'
YELLOW CARD
Andre Onana is booked for time wasting.
Yellow card
André Onana
Internazionale
87'
TRICKLES OUT
Koopmeiners' delivery is in towards Hojlund as it goes out for a goal kick.
86'
FREE KICK, ATALANTA
Skriniar is booked for a hefty challenge on Maehle.
Yellow card
Milan Škriniar
Internazionale
84'
SUBSTITUTION
Correa replaces Martinez.
Off
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
On
Joaquín Correa
Internazionale
83'
SUBSTITUTION
Mario Pasalic makes way for Jeremie Boga.
Off
Mario Pašalic
Atalanta
On
Jeremie Boga
Atalanta
82'
CLOSE!
Maehle chops inside onto his right as he delivers an inswinger, that Hojlund glances over the top.
80'
SUBSTITUTION
Gosens replaces Dimarco.
Off
Federico Dimarco
Internazionale
On
Robin Gosens
Internazionale
80'
SUBSTITUTION
Brozovic replaces Calhanoglu.
Off
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Internazionale
On
Marcelo Brozovic
Internazionale
77'
Goal
Jose Luis Palomino
Atalanta
GOAL!
The resulting corner is turned home, and it's Palomino! Onana can't keep it out, and it's 3-2.
77'
CLOSE!
Koopmeiners' attempt is wide, but it's deflected.
76'
FREE KICK, ATALANTA
Barella is penalised for a handball on the edge of the D. Chance for the hosts, perhaps.
74'
YELLOW CARD
Stefan de Vrij is booked for a pull on Hojlund.
Yellow card
Stefan de Vrij
Internazionale
72'
SUBSTITUTION
Acerbi replaces Bastoni.
Off
Alessandro Bastoni
Internazionale
On
Francesco Acerbi
Internazionale
72'
SUBSTITUTION
Denzel Dumfries puts the ball out of play as he goes down clutching his knee. He's replaced by Bellanova.
Off
Denzel Dumfries
Internazionale
On
Raoul Bellanova
Internazionale