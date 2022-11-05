Hello and welcome to our live text coverage of Atalanta v Napoli in Serie A this afternoon.
Serie A / Matchday 13
Gewiss Stadium / 05.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL TIME
Atalanta 1-2 Napoli. Their ninth successive win and Napoli are simply too good.
90+3'
ANOTHER ONE
Off
Eljif Elmas
Napoli
On
Alessio Zerbin
Napoli
90+3'
ONE SUB
Off
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
Napoli
On
Gianluca Gaetano
Napoli
90+1'
FOUR MORE MINUTES
Of this.
Yellow card
Joakim Mæhle
Atalanta
90'
ATALANTA SEND IT LONG
This is poor stuff for the second-placed side in Serie A.
88'
A SUB I MISSED
Off
Ademola Lookman
Atalanta
On
Jeremie Boga
Atalanta
86'
SOPPY AND DE ROON
Off
Hans Hateboer
Atalanta
On
Brandon Soppy
Atalanta
79'
NAPOLI LOOKING TO HOLD ON
For such an important game, so little has happened in the half.
75'
SIMEONE ON
Off
Victor Osimhen
Napoli
On
Giovanni Simeone
Napoli
71'
MALINOVSKI ON
Off
Mario Pašalic
Atalanta
On
Ruslan Malinovskiy
Atalanta
70'
ZAPATA ON
Off
Rasmus Højlund
Atalanta
On
Duvan Zapata
Atalanta
74'
ATALANTA BEING PRESSED
But they are calm on the ball. Subs soon coming, it appears.
71'
TWENTY MINUTES REMAINING
This could prove to be a vital win for Napoli here.
68'
ATALANTA COME FORWARD AGAIN
And win a corner on the right wing.
65'
DOGGEREL
Is a word few people use for liveblogs, but here we are.
61'
SPALETTI INSTRUCTS HIS PLAYERS
He should tell them to do at least one (1) more goal IMO.
58'
HOJLAND BOOKED
For pulling back Lobotka. A minute before Kim had gone into the book.
Yellow card
Rasmus Højlund
Atalanta
55'
Atalanta
LOOKMAN HITS THE BAR
Meret flaps at a save, it comes to Lookman who sticks out a toe, and the ball comes off Merat and hits the woodwork
52'
THE GAME IS DEAD
And we need the adrenaline of excitement to help it back to life.
48'
LOOKMAN CROSS
But it's overhit and drops out over on the right wing.