Atalanta - SS Lazio

Serie A / Matchday 11
Gewiss Stadium / 23.10.2022
Atalanta
Not started
-
-
SS Lazio
Lineups

Atalanta
3-5-2
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Atalanta
3-5-2
SS Lazio
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atalanta
SS Lazio
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atalanta

SS Lazio

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
1082026
2
AC MilanMIL
1182126
3
AtalantaATA
1073024
4
AS RomaROM
1071222
5
SS LazioLAZ
1063121
Latest news

Serie A

Juve emphatically beat Empoli to relieve pressure on Allegri

18 hours ago

Serie A

'I have no choice' – Knee injury forces Franck Ribery into retirement

a day ago

