Cremonese vs AC Milan live - Hosts chasing first win as visitors chase down Napoli
Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Giovanni Zini / 08.11.2022
21:41
21:38
WHAT IT MEANS
That result means Cremonese stay deep in the relegation zone, while AC Milan slip eight points behind Napoli in the title race
21:37
IT'S ALL KICKING OFF
The final whistle has gone but there's a huge brawl going on on the pitch, including subs, substituted players and coaching staff
90+6'
FULL-TIME: CREMONESE 0-0 AC MILAN
Well, that was a really frustrating evening for the visitors, but full credit to the hosts, who had a game plan and executed it perfectly
90+6'
LAZETIC SHOOTS OVER
Surely that's the last chance of the game. The debutant finds some space with a lovely turn on the edge of the area but shoots over the bar
90+4'
BUONAIUTO SHOT SAVED
He turns and sees a low effort comfortably stopped
90+3'
YELLOW TO DE KETELAERE
The midfielder throws in a frustrated tackle and gets booked
90+1'
FIVE MINUTES ADDED ON
Is it enough time to see a goal?
89'
KALULU FIRES OVER
That's a poor shot from the defender, who smashes over the bar from distance
88'
FINAL CREMONESE SUB
Valeri replaced by Quagliata
Off
Emanuele Valeri
Cremonese
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Giacomo Quagliata
Cremonese
87'
YELLOW CARDS TO MEITE AND LAZETIC
The two are pushing and shoving off the ball and get cautioned
Yellow card
Souahilo Meïté
Cremonese
Yellow Cards1
Wide2
86'
YELLOW TO VALERI
He picks up a booking for blocking the run of Messias
Yellow card
Emanuele Valeri
Cremonese
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
85'
VASQUEZ HEADS OVER
Okereke has certainly given Cremonese a different outlet up top. He helps them win a corner, from which Vasquez heads over the bar
83'
ANOTHER TWO MILAN SUBS
Rebic and Tonali are off, with Rade Krunic and Marko Lazetic on
Off
Sandro Tonali
AC Milan
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Free Kicks6
Corners2
On
Rade Krunic
AC Milan
81'
RARE CREMONESE BREAK FORWARD
The hosts have barely ventured in the Milan half, but they forced a corner, which goes straight out of play. What a waste
78'
YELLOW CARD TO LEAO
He receives a booking for dissent
Yellow card
Rafael Leão
AC Milan
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
74'
MILAN SUB
Diaz, lively in the first half but lifeless after it, is replaced by Charles De Ketelaere
Off
Brahim Díaz
AC Milan
On target1
Fouls against3
Wide1
On
Charles De Ketelaere
AC Milan
72'
MILAN STILL TOO PASSIVE
I have to say, they really haven't shown the intensity needed to break down this Cremonese defence
70'
FOURTH CHANGE FOR THE HOSTS
Pickel is on, taking the place of Castagnetti
Off
Michele Castagnetti
Cremonese
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Charles Pickel
Cremonese
68'
ANOTHER EXCELLENT SAVE
Leao has his first sight of goal, but Carnesecchi once again is on hand to make a terrific stop