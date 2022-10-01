Live Empoli v Milan: Milan need a win to keep pace with early leaders Napoli, while Empoli are looking to build on their solid start.
Serie A / Matchday 8
Stadio Carlo Castellani / 01.10.2022
90'
FULL-TIME
Three goals in added time provide the blockbuster finish to a match that had fizzled for most of its duration.
90'
Goal
Rafael Leão
AC Milan
GOAL MILAN
Rafael Leao sprints away on the break and dinks his shot over Vicario. What a finish to this one!
90'
EMPOLI GET A LATE THROW
It's deep in Milan territory...
90'
Goal
Fodé Ballo-Touré
AC Milan
GOAL MILAN
Milan have gone and stolen it back with seconds remaining. Empoli had just levelled, but Fode Ballo-Toure slips Milan back into the lead at the death.
90'
Goal
Nedim Bajrami
Empoli
GOAL EMPOLI
A brilliant free kick from Bajrani up, down, and beyond Tatarusanu to equalise for Empoli.
90'
BAJRANI STANDING OVER FREE KICK
Empoli get a big, late chance to equalise.
90'
FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
Can Milan hold on?
89'
BAJRANI BLOWS HUGE CHANCE
Empoli's number ten makes a dreadful attempt to turn the ball goalwards.
88'
DIAZ GOES CLOSE
A delightful free kick very nearly doubles Milan's lead.
87'
BRAHIM WINS FOUL
The Spanish midfielder is knocked over on halfway, earning breathing space for his team.
85'
EMPOLI CLOSE TO EQUALISER
Satriano brings down the ball and turns well in the box, but his shot doesn't trouble Tatarusanu.
84'
TONALI LEVELLED BY CLEARANCE
Milan's midfielder is knocked over by the full force of a clearance. Fair play to him, Tonali jumps straight back up again.
83'
REBIC GETS INVOLVED
As Empoli prepare to take a free kick, Milan's goal scorer wants to have his say.
81'
THE RAIN IS POURING DOWN
The dramatic nature of the goal is only escalated by the weather.
79'
Goal
Ante Rebic
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
GOAL MILAN
Ante Rebic turns in Leao's cross to give Milan a late lead in Empoli.
77'
TOMORI WINS FREE KICK
Tonali and Bennacer stand over the free kick but Empoli head clear when it eventually comes.
74'
TWO HUGE CHANCES
Nedim Bajrami shoots straight at Tatarusanu when through on goal, before Brahim Diaz goes close to scoring with his first touch.
73'
TRIPLE SUB FOR MILAN
Dest, Rebic, and Brahim are coming on for Kjaer, Giroud, and De Ketelaere.
72'
KJAER GOING OFF
Milan lose their third player of the evening to injury.
70'
BAD BALL TATARUSANU
A poor goal kick almost results in an Empoli goal, but Milan manage to hack it clear.