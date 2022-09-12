Empoli v Roma result - Jose Mourinho’s side claim a 2-1 victory in Serie A clash at Stadio Carlo Castellani
Serie A / Matchday 6
Stadio Carlo Castellani / 12.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
90+8'
FULL TIME!
Empoli 1-2 AS Roma.
90+8'
ROMA CHANGE
Vina on.
Off
Leonardo Spinazzola
AS Roma
Fouls1
Corners2
On
Matías Viña
AS Roma
90+6'
ROMA CHANGE
Camara on.
Off
Lorenzo Pellegrini
AS Roma
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against3
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
On
Mohamed Mady Camara
AS Roma
90+5'
ROMA CHANCE
Belotti shrugs off a defender and lashes a powerful strike towards goal, but Vicario makes a brilliant stop to deny him.
90+4'
GREAT SAVE
Bandinelli sees a long-range strike well stopped by Rui Patricio.
90+1'
YELLOW CARD
Celik booked for Roma.
Yellow card
Zeki Çelik
AS Roma
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls5
90'
SEVEN MINUTES ADDED
10-man Empoli still have hope...
89'
AS IT STANDS
Roma will move up to fifth in the Serie A standings, just one point off the summit. Empoli will remain 16th and will still be winless after six matches played.
87'
RED CARD FOR EMPOLI
Akpa-Akpro is sent off for a high boot on Smalling after the referee was told to check the monitor by VAR.
Red card
Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro
Empoli
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Wide1
85'
EMPOLI CHANCE
Akpa-Akpro flashes a 30-yard strike against the post. So close to another equaliser for the hosts.
84'
EMPOLI CHANGE
Cambiaghi on.
Off
Razvan Marin
Empoli
Blocked Shots2
Fouls2
Free Kicks2
Corners2
On
Nicolò Cambiaghi
Empoli
83'
EMPOLI CHANGE
Grassi on.
Off
Sam Lammers
Empoli
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Alberto Grassi
Empoli
82'
ROMA CHANGE
Bove on.
Off
Paulo Dybala
AS Roma
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Fouls1
On
Edoardo Bove
AS Roma
81'
ROMA CHANGE
Belotti on.
Off
Tammy Abraham
AS Roma
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
On
Andrea Belotti
AS Roma
80'
PENALTY MISSED!
Pellegrini steps up and fires his spot kick against the crossbar.
78'
VAR CHECKING THE SPOT KICK
The foul could have been committed just outside the area, although replays suggest it was on the line - and therefore a penalty.
77'
PENALTY TO ROMA!
Ibanez drives into the right side of the area and is brought crashing to the ground.
76'
CHECK OVER - NO PENALTY
Mourinho will heave a sigh of relief. It did look accidental.
75'
VAR CHECK FOR AN EMPOLI PENALTY
Roma clear a left-wing corner but VAR are taking a closer look for a potential elbow.