Fiorentina v Inter Milan LIVE - Nicolo Barella goal in 90 seconds and Laurtaro Martinez wonder strike give Inter dream start
Serie A / Matchday 11
Stadio Artemio Franchi / 22.10.2022
- N. Barella(2')
- L. Martínez(15', 73' PEN)
- H. Mkhitaryan(90+5')
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
90'+7
FULL TIME!
Finally, the referee brings an end to a seven-goal thriller! Inter have snatch all thre points at the death!
90'+6
WHAT A WAY TO WIN IT!
Or lose it if you're Fiorentina... Barella squares the ball across an almost empty Fiorentina box, and as Milenkovic tries to clear it, hits it straight at the only other forward in the box as it ricochet's off of Mkhitaryan and beyond Terracciano.
90'+5
Goal
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Internazionale
Goals1
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
GOAL!!! FIORENTINA 3-4 INTER MILAN (MKHITARYAN)
There is more drama!! Inter have stolen it in the 95th minute!
90'+4
INTO THE FINAL COUPLE OF MINUTES
Surely there can't be more drama?
90'+1
ALL SQUARE ONCE AGAIN!
It's sloppy from Inter to concede the corner, but Fiorentina won't care! Jovic is in the right place at the right time and smashes home a close-range effort!
90'
Goal
Luka Jovic
Fiorentina
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! FIORENTINA 3-3 INTER MILAN (JOVIC)
Would you believe it! Jovic off the bench to equalise in the final minute!
89'
BIG PENALTY SHOUT FOR FIORENTINA!
They deliver a cross from a free-kick, and after a couple of scrappy efforts on goal there was a shout for handball, but the referee waves play on.
85'
INTER MAKE A CHANGE
Off
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
Goals2
Assists1
On target3
Fouls1
On
Raoul Bellanova
Internazionale
83'
AND ANOTHER ONE
Off
Cristiano Biraghi
Fiorentina
Fouls3
Wide1
Free Kicks3
On
Aleksa Terzic
Fiorentina
83'
FIORENTINA CHANGE
Off
Dodo
Fiorentina
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
On
Lorenzo Venuti
Fiorentina
82'
KOUAME STRIKES WIDE
He should hit the target there from the edge of the box.
79'
ANOTHER BOOKING
Yellow card
Nikola Milenkovic
Fiorentina
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
73'
Penalty
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
Goals2
Assists1
On target3
Fouls1
GOAL! FIORENTINA 2-3 INTER MILAN (MARTINEZ)
Martinez restores Inter's lead from the spot! He smashes an effort from 12 yards into the top corner for his sixth goal of the season.
72'
INTER PENALTY!
Wow! The penalty has been given.
71'
VAR WILL HAVE A LOOK
Martinez breaks through and Terracciano comes steaming off his line to bring the Argentine down, but the goalkeeper gets the smallest of touches.
70'
MARTINEZ BROUGHT DOWN IN THE BOX!
But he's offisde, just.
65'
HUGE SAVE TERRACCIANO!
Barella breaks through and has a strong effort denied by the Fiorentina goalkeeper.
63'
DZEKO ON FOR INTER
Off
Joaquin Correa
Internazionale
Fouls against3
On
Edin Dzeko
Internazionale
62'
IKONE LEVELS THE GAME!
It's a superb finish from the substitute! He tried it once in the first half, but this time he hits the sweet spot as he executes it perfectly. He cuts inside on his left foot, and curls the ball with a lofted effort above Onana and into the top left corner.
60'
Goal
Jonathan Ikoné
Fiorentina
Goals1
On target1
Wide2
GOAL! FIORENTINA 2-2 INTER MILAN (IKONE)
Fiorentina complete the comeback on the hour mark!