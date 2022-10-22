Fiorentina v Inter Milan LIVE - Nicolo Barella goal in 90 seconds and Laurtaro Martinez wonder strike give Inter dream start

Serie A / Matchday 11
Stadio Artemio Franchi / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fiorentina/teamcenter.shtml
Fiorentina
Completed
3
4
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Ben Southby
By
Ben Southby
Updated 22/10/2022 at 20:48 GMT
End of 2nd Half
90'+7
Live comment icon
FULL TIME!
Finally, the referee brings an end to a seven-goal thriller! Inter have snatch all thre points at the death!
90'+6
WHAT A WAY TO WIN IT!
Or lose it if you're Fiorentina... Barella squares the ball across an almost empty Fiorentina box, and as Milenkovic tries to clear it, hits it straight at the only other forward in the box as it ricochet's off of Mkhitaryan and beyond Terracciano.
90'+5
Live comment icon
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Goal
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Internazionale
Internazionale
Goals1
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
GOAL!!! FIORENTINA 3-4 INTER MILAN (MKHITARYAN)
There is more drama!! Inter have stolen it in the 95th minute!
90'+4
INTO THE FINAL COUPLE OF MINUTES
Surely there can't be more drama?
90'+1
ALL SQUARE ONCE AGAIN!
It's sloppy from Inter to concede the corner, but Fiorentina won't care! Jovic is in the right place at the right time and smashes home a close-range effort!
90'
Live comment icon
Luka Jovic
Goal
Luka Jovic
Fiorentina
Fiorentina
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! FIORENTINA 3-3 INTER MILAN (JOVIC)
Would you believe it! Jovic off the bench to equalise in the final minute!
89'
BIG PENALTY SHOUT FOR FIORENTINA!
They deliver a cross from a free-kick, and after a couple of scrappy efforts on goal there was a shout for handball, but the referee waves play on.
85'
Live comment icon
INTER MAKE A CHANGE
Lautaro Martínez
Off
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
Internazionale
Goals2
Assists1
On target3
Fouls1
Raoul Bellanova
On
Raoul Bellanova
Internazionale
Internazionale
83'
Live comment icon
AND ANOTHER ONE
Cristiano Biraghi
Off
Cristiano Biraghi
Fiorentina
Fiorentina
Fouls3
Wide1
Free Kicks3
Aleksa Terzic
On
Aleksa Terzic
Fiorentina
Fiorentina
83'
Live comment icon
FIORENTINA CHANGE
Dodo
Off
Dodo
Fiorentina
Fiorentina
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Lorenzo Venuti
On
Lorenzo Venuti
Fiorentina
Fiorentina
82'
KOUAME STRIKES WIDE
He should hit the target there from the edge of the box.
79'
Live comment icon
ANOTHER BOOKING
Nikola Milenkovic
Yellow card
Nikola Milenkovic
Fiorentina
Fiorentina
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
73'
Live comment icon
Lautaro Martínez
Penalty
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
Internazionale
Goals2
Assists1
On target3
Fouls1
GOAL! FIORENTINA 2-3 INTER MILAN (MARTINEZ)
Martinez restores Inter's lead from the spot! He smashes an effort from 12 yards into the top corner for his sixth goal of the season.
72'
Live comment icon
INTER PENALTY!
Wow! The penalty has been given.
71'
VAR WILL HAVE A LOOK
Martinez breaks through and Terracciano comes steaming off his line to bring the Argentine down, but the goalkeeper gets the smallest of touches.
70'
MARTINEZ BROUGHT DOWN IN THE BOX!
But he's offisde, just.
65'
HUGE SAVE TERRACCIANO!
Barella breaks through and has a strong effort denied by the Fiorentina goalkeeper.
63'
Live comment icon
DZEKO ON FOR INTER
Joaquin Correa
Off
Joaquin Correa
Internazionale
Internazionale
Fouls against3
Edin Dzeko
On
Edin Dzeko
Internazionale
Internazionale
62'
IKONE LEVELS THE GAME!
It's a superb finish from the substitute! He tried it once in the first half, but this time he hits the sweet spot as he executes it perfectly. He cuts inside on his left foot, and curls the ball with a lofted effort above Onana and into the top left corner.
60'
Live comment icon
Jonathan Ikoné
Goal
Jonathan Ikoné
Fiorentina
Fiorentina
Goals1
On target1
Wide2
GOAL! FIORENTINA 2-2 INTER MILAN (IKONE)
Fiorentina complete the comeback on the hour mark!