Verona v AC Milan - Milan looking to get inside top 3, Verona out of bottom 3
Serie A / Matchday 10
Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi / 16.10.2022
19:20
VERONA PERFECT OPPONENTS FOR MILAN TO GET BACK ON TRACK
They have lost four on the trot and Milan are unbeaten away from home in Serie A this calendar year.
19:10
LOOKING BACK ON CLASSIC MILAN GOALS AT VERONA
It's worth hanging on for Ruud Gullit's super strike.
19:00
VERONA'S XI FOR VISIT OF MILAN
Hellas Verona: Montipo; Hien, Gunter, Magnani; Faraoni, Tameze, Miguel Veloso, Depaoli; Verdi, Hrustic; Henry.
18:55
ADLI COMES INTO MILAN SIDE
Just one change from the 2-0 defeat at home to Chelsea in midweek. Adli replaces Bennacer.
AC Milan XI: Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernandez, Adli, Tonali, Krunic, Diaz, Giroud, Leão.
18:45
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Thanks for joining us for our coverage of this evening's match between Verona and AC Milan at the Stadio Bentegodi.