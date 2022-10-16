Hellas Verona - AC Milan

Serie A / Matchday 10
Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/verona/teamcenter.shtml
Hellas Verona
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-4-3
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
3-4-3
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hellas Verona logo
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Hellas Verona

AC Milan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AtalantaATA
1073024
2
NapoliNAP
972023
3
SS LazioLAZ
1063121
4
UdineseUDI
1063121
5
AC MilanMIL
962120
18
Hellas VeronaVER
91265
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Martinez on target as Inter beat Salernitana

3 hours ago

Serie A

Smalling, Dybala score as Roma battle past 10-man Lecce

09/10/2022 at 21:02

Related matches

Napoli
-
-
Bologna
17:00
Sampdoria
-
-
AS Roma
17/10
Lecce
-
-
Fiorentina
17/10
Spezia
2
2
Cremonese

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Hellas Verona and AC Milan with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 16 October 2022.

Catch the latest Hellas Verona and AC Milan news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.