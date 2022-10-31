Hellas Verona v AS Roma LIVE: Late, late show provides Roma with scarcely deserved victory
Serie A / Matchday 12
Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi / 31.10.2022
FULL TIME
VERY, VERY HARSH ON VERONA
It looked like they would hold out but Roma's substitutes made the difference in the end/ Thanks for following the match with us.
90+1'
Goal
Stephan El Shaarawy
AS Roma
GOAL FOR ROMA!
This is unfair on Verona. El Shaarawy ensures victory after being played in by Volpato dinking over the unrushing Montipo and then touching into the empty net.
88'
Goal
Cristian Volpato
AS Roma
GOAL FOR ROMA!
Young substitute Volpato has given Roma victory. Unusually skilful play from Matic on the left wing and he cut back to Volpato on the edge of the box who shot low and precisely into the corner.
83'
OFF THE BAR!
Matic meets Pellegrini's corner at the front post but heads against the crossbar.
82'
MONTIPO PUSHES PELLEGRINI'S FREE KICK AWAY
It looked like he maybe could have held that.
81'
HIEN GOES INTO THE BOOK
He is late and a it brutal on a foul on Pellegrini.
80'
KARSDORP BARGES LASAGNA IN THE BOX
It was a risky challenge. Have seen them given as penalties and if it had been VAR wouldn't have overruled it.
78'
DJURIC COMES ON FOR HENRY
A switch of forwards for Verona.
75'
FARAONI AND BELOTTI RECEIVE TREATMENT
But both players are fine to play on.
70'
BELOTTI TRIES AN AUDACIOUS SHOT FROM THE RIGHT WING
He fires an effort towards the near post which Montipo just manages to push away.
68'
MAGNANI COMES ON FOR VELOSO
Fresh legs brought on to perhaps stay with Camara who looks the lone threat really.
66'
MATIC COMES ON FOR MANCINI
61'
CAMARA WINS BALL AND PUTS IN CROSS
But Karsdrop couldn't find a team-mate with his header at the back post.
58'
ZANIOLO GOES OFF TO BOOS FROM CROWD
He is replaced by Volpato. Zalewski also leave the field with Belotti coming on.
54'
ZANIOLO GOES DOWN IN THE BOX
He was closely tracked by Hien but there was clearly no foul.
51'
HALF TIME SUBSTITUTIONS
Hien and Lasagna for Ceccherini and Kallon for Verona. El Shaarawy on for Cristante for Roma.
50'
A SLOW START TO THE SECOND HALF
Verona not taking any chances and Roma not threatening.
46'
VERONA GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY!
HALF TIME
ROMA GO IN LEVEL
It is deserved on the run of play but they had to wait for it.
45+3'
FARAONI LETS FLY FROM 25 YARDS
It was a smart effort on the volley but it was a couple of yards wide of the target.