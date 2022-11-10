Hellas Verona v Juventus LIVE - Moise Kean opens scoring as Juventus target Champions League spot
Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi / 10.11.2022
19:55
MATCH REPORT - KEAN SCORES TO LIFT JUVENTUS THIRD IN SERIE A HUNT
Kean fires Juve past Hellas Verona and up to third
End of 2nd Half
90'+6
FULL TIME!
Juventus hold on to go third! It ends 1-0 to the visitors.
90'+4
VERDI FIRES OVER!
Sandro might have sacrificed himself for three points there. Lasagna was through on goal when the substitute brought him down. Verdi's free-kick is well over and wasted.
90'+2
RED CARD JUVENTUS!
Substitute Sandro is sent off for a last-man challenge on Lasagna! It's just outside the box, so just a free kick for Verona.
Red card
Alex Sandro
Juventus
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Red Cards1
90'+1
INTO ADDED TIME
There will be five minutes of added time at the end of the second half.
90'
DI MARIA ISN'T TOO FAR AWAY!
He strikes the ball on the volley at a tight angle but drags it just wide as it fizzes across the goalmouth.
85'
NO PENALTY!
The referee chalks it off after consulting the monitor. Replay's show Bonucci - ever so slightly - got the first touch. He's a lucky boy, but it's probably the right call.
84'
PENALTY VERONA!
Drama! Bonucci's high boot catches Verdi's boot as he looks to pull the trigger!
VAR are checking.
81'
SANDRO CAUTIONED
He's only been on the pitch two minutes.
Yellow card
Alex Sandro
Juventus
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
79'
SANDRO ON FOR JUVENTUS
Off
Juan Cuadrado
Juventus
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
Free Kicks2
On
Alex Sandro
Juventus
78'
HENRY ALSO INTRODUCED IN A VERONA DOUBLE CHANGE
Off
Milan Djuric
Hellas Verona
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Thomas Henry
Hellas Verona
78'
GUNTER ON
Off
Pawel Dawidowicz
Hellas Verona
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
Wide2
Free Kicks1
On
Koray Günter
Hellas Verona
77'
NO PENALTY
VAR wants no further action. Play on.
75'
BIG SHOUT FOR HANDBALL!
Verona want a penalty! And it will be checked. Veloso fires the ball into the box and takes a deflection off of Dawidowicz before it looks to strike Danilo's arm.
73'
DI MARIA ALMOST BREAKS THROUGH!
Verona make a mess of things at the back but Terracciano recovers well. Di Maria is straight down his throat and snatches the ball off of him, but his touch was too heavy as Montipo was able to come out and collect.
72'
VERONA SUB
Not much to report in the last ten minutes, except substitutions. Each side have made three changes.
Off
Yayah Kallon
Hellas Verona
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
On
Simone Verdi
Hellas Verona
69'
ANOTHER CHANGE
Di Maria comes on.
Off
Moise Kean
Juventus
Goals1
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
On
Ángel Di María
Juventus
65'
VELOSO INTRODUCED
Off
Ibrahim Sulemana Kakari
Hellas Verona
Fouls2
Wide1
Offsides1
Free Kicks1
On
Miguel Veloso
Hellas Verona
65'
THE HOSTS ALSO MAKE TWO SUBS
Off
Josh Doig
Hellas Verona
Fouls against1
On
Darko Lazovic
Hellas Verona
63'
MIRETTI ALSO ON
Off
Nicolò Fagioli
Juventus
Fouls against2
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Fabio Miretti
Juventus