Hellas Verona - Udinese

Serie A / Matchday 8
Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi / 03.10.2022
Hellas Verona
Not started
-
-
Udinese
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hellas Verona logo
Hellas Verona jersey
Hellas Verona
Udinese logo
Udinese jersey
Udinese
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hellas Verona

Udinese

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
862020
2
AtalantaATA
862020
3
SS LazioLAZ
852117
4
AC MilanMIL
852117
5
UdineseUDI
751116
18
Hellas VeronaVER
71245
Latest news

Serie A

Milan battle past Empoli after four late goals in wild finish

a day ago

Serie A

Smalling grabs late winner as Roma come from behind to beat Inter

Yesterday at 18:27

