Live Inter v Roma: After mixed starts for both sides, Inter and Roma face a big early season test at San Siro
Serie A / Matchday 8
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 01.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
Roma hold on to pull off an important victory that takes them into the top four.
90'
SMALLING SAVES ROMA
The former England defender clears a near certain goal with a header as vital as the goal he scored earlier.
90'
LAST CHANCE FOR INTER
The home side are pouring forward in numbers, but Roma are defending desperately.
90'
CAMARA IS UP AND OK
After a lengthy stoppage, the match is back underway.
90'
TAMMY CLATTERS CAMARA
Abraham leaves his own teammate flattened with a tackle that would be worthy of a red card if it was on an opposition player.
90'
FIVE MINUTES ADDED TIME
Can Inter find a late equaliser?
90'
BELOTTI GOES DOWN
Gosens is booked for a cynical foul. Admittedly Belotti made the most of it.
Yellow card
Robin Gosens
Internazionale
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
89'
TAMMY ON THE BREAK
A solo run from the big forward almost results in a goal, but his scuffed shot slips just wide.
88'
CHAOS IN THE ROMA BOX
Multiple players collide as Bellanova floats in a dangerous cross. Patricio falls on the ball and waits for things to calm down.
87'
CORREA BOOKED
The Inter attacker is cautioned after a handball, but he's not happy about it.
Yellow card
Joaquin Correa
Internazionale
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
86'
HERE COMES BELLOTTI
Nicolo Zaniolo is off after a solid performance.
Off
Nicolò Zaniolo
AS Roma
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
Fouls against2
On
Andrea Belotti
AS Roma
83'
AN OPEN GAME
With Inter pushing forward, Roma are enjoying more time to pick their passes and things are loosening up considerably.
81'
CAMARA ON FOR ROMA
The Guinean midfielder is on for the final 10 minutes.
Off
Lorenzo Pellegrini
AS Roma
Assists1
Fouls3
Fouls against3
Wide1
On
Mohamed Mady Camara
AS Roma
81'
DOUBLE SUB FOR INTER
Bellanova and Gosens on for Dumfries and Bastoni.
Off
Denzel Dumfries
Internazionale
Fouls against2
Wide1
On
Raoul Bellanova
Internazionale
80'
PELLEGRINI DOWN FOR TREATMENT
The match is halted momentarily.
79'
ROMA ON THE BREAK
It's Pellegrini and Zaniolo on a quick break, but they can't get a shot away.
78'
THE GOAL STANDS
Following the review, Roma's goal will not be overturned.
77'
MKHITARYAN, DARMIAN ON
Asllani and Dumfries are off as the home side shuffle things.
Off
Kristjan Asllani
Internazionale
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide2
On
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Internazionale
76'
VAR REVIEWING SMALLING GOAL
Don't celebrate too soon, as the Video Assistant Referee is taking a look.
75'
Goal
Chris Smalling
AS Roma
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
GOAL ROMA
A huge header from Chris Smalling puts the away side into the lead for the first time. Pellegrini's ball in was magnificent, but any of three Roma players could have got the decisive touch as Inter's defence disappeared.