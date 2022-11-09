Inter v Bologna LIVE: Inter can move into European places with a win
Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 09.11.2022
Live
3'
OFFSIDE
The first ball into the Bologna box for Inter is offside. Game hasn't really got started in the opening 3 minutes. The ball has only been in play for around one minute if that.
1'
AN ODD CHOICE
Inter are at home but playing in their away kit. Bologna are away from home, but playing in their home strip!
1st Half
1'
KICK OFF
Bologna get us underway at the San Siro!
19:42
APPROACHING KICK OFF!
19:39
Internazionale
BRILLIANT BARELLA
Barella is leading Inter for assists with four and is second at the club for goals with five, one behind Martinez's 6.
He starts tonight and is always an influential figure for Inter.
Image credit: Getty Images
19:36
Internazionale
19:34
HEAD TO HEAD
The two sides have a fairly even head to head record in recent years, of the last seven matches between tonight's opponents Bologna have won three and Inter have won four.
19:27
Bologna
GUNNING FOR GOALS
Only Victor Osimhen (8) has more goals in Serie A this season than Marko Arnautovic's 7. The Austrian striker however only has one goal in his last five games so will be looking to get back on the scoresheet tonight,
19:21
A RETURN FOR MOTTA
The Bologna manager returns to the San Siro to face his former side. He played over 80 times for Inter during his playing career.
19:18
Internazionale
FINDING FORM
They may have lost their last Serie A game to Juventus, but Inter have been finding form as of late, winning their previous four league games before facing Juve.
A win tonight would be their ninth of the season, only Napoli have more with 12.
19:12
HIGH-FLYING BOLOGNA
After an inconsistent start to the season, Thiago Motta's men have won their last four matches across all competitions, including three wins in Serie A.
A win would could take Bologna into the top half of the table.
Image credit: Getty Images
19:05
Bologna
BOLOGNA TEAM NEWS
Skorupski, Lykogiannis, Lucumi, Soumaoro, Posch, Ferguson, Medel, Schouten, Barrow, Arnautovic, Orsolini
19:00
Internazionale
INTER TEAM NEWS
18:56
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Serie A clash between Inter and Bologna. Team news is up next!
Image credit: Getty Images