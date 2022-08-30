Inter Milan v Cremonese live! - Superb Nicolo Barella volley doubles Inter's lead at Giuseppe Meazza!
Serie A / Matchday 4
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 30.08.2022
Live
End of 1st Half
45+1'
HALF-TIME: INTER MILAN 2-0 CREMONESE
So far, so good for the Nerazzurri. They have completely dominated the first period of this game. They are two goals to the good courtesy of goals from Joaquin Correa and a stunning strike from Nicolo Barella. We'll be back for the second half here at the Giuseppe Meazza.
45'
ONE ADDED MINUTE
There will be one minute of added time.
44'
BRIEF STOPPAGE
Lochoshvili is down after a clash of heads and there will be a brief delay while he receives some treatment from the physios.
42'
LONG WAY BACK FOR CREMONESE
It may be a case of damage limitation for Cremonese now, as the away side now have a mountain to climb.
38'
Goal
Nicolò Barella
Internazionale
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against2
WHAT A GOAL! INTER HAVE TWO!
What a strike from Nicolo Barella! Absolutely stunning on the volley!
The ball is worked into the box from the right on the break by Dumfries, and it finds Correa in the middle. The forward lays it off for Calhanoglu to his left, and the Turkish midfielder crosses it back towards the edge of the box for Barella to hit, and the midfielder volleys it home! Sensational from Inter.
36'
FOUL!
Cremonese have a free-kick from their goal. A looping cross comes into the box, with Darmian the target for Inter, but his outstretched arm catches Ghiglione in the face.
31'
CORNER!
Great football from Cremonese! They work the ball from a goal-kick with some nice short passing, and it eventually finds Okereke in the area, but his shot is blocked and the visitors have another corner.
Unfortunately, the delivery is not as good as their build-up play as it sails over everyone in the six-yard box. Corners have not been Cremonese's strong point tonight.
29'
ANOTHER GOOD BLOCK!
The resulting corner comes into the six-yard box, but Radu dives to try and avert the danger, but Bianchetti gets the last touch to hook the ball clear. The defender then wins a free-kick after a foul.
26'
GOOD BLOCK!
A good through ball from midfield is played into Correa for the forward to chase, and he gets it in the area. Just as he is about to shoot from close range, Bianchetti makes an important sliding challenge to send the ball out for a corner!
25'
AWFUL EFFORT!
Dimarco tries to go for goal from distance outside the box, but his effort is poor and it goes high and wide of the goal.
24'
CORREA CELEBRATES GIVING INTER THE LEAD
21'
CHANCE!
A chance for Cremonese! They have a throw-in on the right-side touchline, and it is played very quickly forward, with Pickel picking up the ball in the area, but the centre-back's shot is straight at Handanovic, and the Inter keep holds onto it comfortably!
16'
WIDE!
Great play again from Inter! Dimarco clips a chipped through ball for Barella in the box from deep, and the playmaker chests the ball down before laying it off for Calhanoglu directly behind him.
The Turkey international then goes for goal, but his shot is poor and it goes well wide of the near post.
14'
SAVE!
Dessers finds a small pocket of space inside the area on the right-hand side and attempts a shot from a tight angle, but Handanovic easily has it covered and tips it away.
12'
Goal
Joaquin Correa
Internazionale
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
GOALLLL! INTER HAVE THE LEAD!
Cremonese muck up a corner and Inter capitalise to score on the break!
The attempted corner is aimed for a man at the edge of the box to shoot for Cremonese, but the pass does not find the man and finds Dimarco instead, and Inter launch an instant counter attack with so many bodies committed forward for the visitors.
Barella picks up the ball and runs a good 40-yards with it up the pitch, before playing it centrally for Dzeko to strike, but his initial shot is tipped away by Radu. However, Correa is there to tap-in the rebound!
8'
FINAL BALL NOT QUITE THERE FOR INTER
The home side are regularly turning the ball over in the centre of the pitch when Cremonese give it away, but on multiple occasions now, their counter attacks have not materialised. The final through ball forward has always been wide of the mark.
6'
GOES OVER EVERYONE!
Inter apply the pressure. Calhanoglu's corner drifts over everyone in the box. Darmian gets a hold of the ball to put it in the area for a second time with a low ball, but Aiwu clears his lines.
3'
NARROWLY WIDE!
Dimarco opts to take the free-kick rather than Calhanoglu and the Italian goes very close! He curls it over the wall but it narrowly sails wide of the post. Great chance!
2'
FOUL!
Inter have a free-kick in a dangerous position after Bianchetti trips Barella. Calhanoglu stands over this from around 30-yards out.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway here! Cremonese kick us off.