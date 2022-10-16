Inter v Salernitana LIVE: Both clubs are on the hunt for consecutive wins in Serie A
Serie A / Matchday 10
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 16.10.2022
Live
8'
A BATTLE TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Denzel Dumfries has tried to get at Mazzocchi a couple of times in these early exchanges, Mazzocchi dealing with the Dutchman well so far.
6'
FIRST BIG CHALLENGE
Calhanoglu flies in on Coulibaly with a challenge that catches both ball and the man, referee points for a free-kick for Salernitana.
4'
Internazionale
INTER SETTLING WELL
Inter have had pretty much all of the ball in these opening four minutes, knocking it about with confidence and looking for spaces behind this stubborn Salernitana structure.
1st Half
1'
WE ARE UNDERWAY IN MILAN
11:27
APPROACHING KICK OFF!
We are just three minutes away!
11:18
Salernitana
HARD TO BEAT
Despite their modest league position, Salernitana have established themselves as a team that is hard to beat. They've lost just three Serie A matches, which is less defeats than the likes of Inter, Sassuolo and Torino, three teams who sit above them in the league table. The key now, is turning these draws into wins.
Image credit: Getty Images
11:14
THE OLD GUARD
11:06
Internazionale
LOOKING FOR CONSISTENCY
Inter are looking to transfer their good European form into Serie A. They have won just two of their last five games in the league, losing to Milan, Udinese and Roma during that time.
They have been leaking goals, having conceded 14 already this season, which places them at 13th out of 20 for goals conceded.
11:02
Salernitana
PASQUALE THE CHANCE CREATOR
Salernitana captain Pasquale Mazzocchi leads the club for chance creation, averaging 1.63 open play chances created per 90.
10:55
Internazionale
INSIDE THE DRESSING ROOM
10:50
Salernitana
SALERNITANA TEAM NEWS
Sepe, Pirola, Daniliuc, Gyomber, Mazzocchi (C), Vilhena Kastanos, Coulibaly, Candreva, Pitaek, Dia
Subs: De Matteis, Fiorillo, Motoc, Bronn, Bradaric, Iervolino, Bonihen, Sambia, Capezzi, Bothie, Bonazzoli, Valencia
Image credit: Getty Images
10:47
Internazionale
INTER TEAM NEWS
Simone Inzaghi makes one change from the XI that faced Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. Francesco Acerbi comes in for Alessandro Bastoni.
10:43
HELLO AND WELCOME
This morning we bring you action from the San Siro as Inter look to win consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since August.
A win for Salernitana would take them to 9th place, just two points behind Inter.
Image credit: Getty Images