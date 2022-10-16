Internazionale - Salernitana

Serie A / Matchday 10
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/salernitana/teamcenter.shtml
Salernitana
    Highlights

    Statistics

    2

    Goals

    0
    62%
    Possession
    38%
    6
    Corners
    4
    7
    6
    4
    3
    6
    Shots on target
    3
    7
    Shots off target
    4
    532
    Total passes
    330

    Lineups

    Scorers
      Cards
        Substitutions

        Table

        TeamsPWDLPts
        1
        AtalantaATA
        		1073024
        2
        NapoliNAP
        		972023
        3
        SS LazioLAZ
        		1063121
        4
        UdineseUDI
        		1063121
        5
        AC MilanMIL
        		962120
        7
        InternazionaleINT
        		1060418
        12
        SalernitanaSAL
        		1024410
        Follow the Serie A live Football match between Internazionale and Salernitana with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 16 October 2022.

