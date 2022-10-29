Internazionale - Sampdoria

Serie A / Matchday 12
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 29.10.2022
Internazionale
Not started
-
-
Sampdoria
Lineups

Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
4-2-1-3
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
Sampdoria logo
Sampdoria jersey
Sampdoria
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Internazionale

Sampdoria

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
1192029
2
AC MilanMIL
1182126
3
SS LazioLAZ
1173124
4
AtalantaATA
1173124
5
AS RomaROM
1171322
7
InternazionaleINT
1170421
18
SampdoriaSAM
111376
Latest news

Serie A

Napoli maintain unbeaten start thanks to Osimhen stunner at Roma

23/10/2022 at 21:10

Serie A

Stoppage time drama as Inter edge thriller despite Fiorentina fightback

22/10/2022 at 22:20

