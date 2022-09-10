Serie A live updates: Inter Milan hoping to return to form at home Torino

    Paul Hassall
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 10/09/2022 at 18:10 GMT
    MATCH REPORT
    Brozovic grabs late winner for Inter Milan to secure victory over Torino
    End of 2nd Half
    90+7'
    FULL TIME!
    Inter Milan 1-0 Torino.
    90+2'
    FIVE MINUTES ADDED
    The home support are in strong voice now. It is relief!
    90'
    TORINO CHANGES
    Singo and Pellegri on.
    89'
    Marcelo Brozovic
    Goal
    Marcelo Brozovic
    Internazionale
    GOAL! INTER 1-0 TORINO
    Brozovic flicks home Barella's lovely clipped pass to surely pinch the points for the home team.
    86'
    INTER CHANGE
    Gosens on.
    Matteo Darmian
    Off
    Matteo Darmian
    Robin Gosens
    On
    Robin Gosens
    85'
    TIME RUNNING OUT FOR INTER TO PINCH THE POINTS
    The hosts are looking to bounce back from the defeats to Milan and Bayern, but a draw here is unlikely to keep the fans happy.
    82'
    TORINO CHANCE
    Another fine save from Handanovic after the visitors almost caught Inter out on the break.
    79'
    INTER CHANCE!
    Martinez nods inches wide from Bastoni's delightful cross.
    78'
    TORINO CHANGE
    Zima on.
    Ricardo Rodríguez
    Off
    Ricardo Rodríguez
    David Zima
    On
    David Zima
    77'
    INTER CHANGES
    Mkhitaryan and Bellanova come on.
    Hakan Çalhanoglu
    Off
    Hakan Çalhanoglu
    Henrikh Mkhitaryan
    On
    Henrikh Mkhitaryan
    75'
    INTER CHANCE!
    Skriniar meets a left-wing corner but sees his thumping header beaten away by Milinkovic-Savic.
    74'
    INTER PRESSURE
    The substitutions seem to have injected some pace into the home side's attack. Suddenly they are on the front foot and penning Torino back.
    71'
    GREAT BLOCK!
    Martinez thinks he's in when he spins into space but his thumping strike from 22 yards is brilliantly blocked by a last-gasp challenge.
    70'
    TORINO CHANGES
    Radonjic and Ilkhan on.
    Karol Linetty
    Off
    Karol Linetty
    Emirhan Ilkhan
    On
    Emirhan Ilkhan
    69'
    INTER CHANGES
    Correa and Bastoni on.
    Edin Dzeko
    Off
    Edin Dzeko
    Joaquin Correa
    On
    Joaquin Correa
    68'
    TORINO YELLOW CARD
    Lukic goes in the book.
    Saša Lukic
    Yellow card
    Saša Lukic
    67'
    TORINO CHANCE
    At the other end, Vlasic is given far too much space to hammer in a strike that Handanovic pushes to safety.
    66'
    INTER CHANCE
    Dzeko fizzes in a daisy-cutter but Milinkovic-Savic makes a routine save.
    64'
    INTER HALF CHANCE
    Dzeko rises well to meet a cross from the left but can only direct it way over the crossbar.