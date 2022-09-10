Serie A live updates: Inter Milan hoping to return to form at home Torino
Serie A / Matchday 6
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 10.09.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+7'
FULL TIME!
Inter Milan 1-0 Torino.
90+2'
FIVE MINUTES ADDED
The home support are in strong voice now. It is relief!
90'
TORINO CHANGES
Singo and Pellegri on.
89'
Goal
Marcelo Brozovic
Internazionale
GOAL! INTER 1-0 TORINO
Brozovic flicks home Barella's lovely clipped pass to surely pinch the points for the home team.
86'
INTER CHANGE
Gosens on.
Off
Matteo Darmian
Internazionale
On
Robin Gosens
Internazionale
85'
TIME RUNNING OUT FOR INTER TO PINCH THE POINTS
The hosts are looking to bounce back from the defeats to Milan and Bayern, but a draw here is unlikely to keep the fans happy.
82'
TORINO CHANCE
Another fine save from Handanovic after the visitors almost caught Inter out on the break.
79'
INTER CHANCE!
Martinez nods inches wide from Bastoni's delightful cross.
78'
TORINO CHANGE
Zima on.
Off
Ricardo Rodríguez
Torino
On
David Zima
Torino
77'
INTER CHANGES
Mkhitaryan and Bellanova come on.
Off
Hakan Çalhanoglu
Internazionale
On
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Internazionale
75'
INTER CHANCE!
Skriniar meets a left-wing corner but sees his thumping header beaten away by Milinkovic-Savic.
74'
INTER PRESSURE
The substitutions seem to have injected some pace into the home side's attack. Suddenly they are on the front foot and penning Torino back.
71'
GREAT BLOCK!
Martinez thinks he's in when he spins into space but his thumping strike from 22 yards is brilliantly blocked by a last-gasp challenge.
70'
TORINO CHANGES
Radonjic and Ilkhan on.
Off
Karol Linetty
Torino
On
Emirhan Ilkhan
Torino
69'
INTER CHANGES
Correa and Bastoni on.
Off
Edin Dzeko
Internazionale
On
Joaquin Correa
Internazionale
68'
TORINO YELLOW CARD
Lukic goes in the book.
Yellow card
Saša Lukic
Torino
67'
TORINO CHANCE
At the other end, Vlasic is given far too much space to hammer in a strike that Handanovic pushes to safety.
66'
INTER CHANCE
Dzeko fizzes in a daisy-cutter but Milinkovic-Savic makes a routine save.
64'
INTER HALF CHANCE
Dzeko rises well to meet a cross from the left but can only direct it way over the crossbar.