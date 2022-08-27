Juventus - AS Roma

Serie A / Matchday 3
Juventus Stadium / 27.08.2022
Juventus
Not started
-
-
AS Roma
Lineups

Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-3-3
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Juventus

AS Roma

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
22006
2
InternazionaleINT
22006
3
AS RomaROM
22006
4
JuventusJUV
21104
5
AC MilanMIL
21104
