JUVENTUS V EMPOLI LIVE - Updates from the Allianz Stadium as Kean, McKennie and Rabiot goals propel Juve up the table
Serie A / Matchday 11
Juventus Stadium / 21.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
There we have it. Juve 4-0 winners. It seemed comfortable, but they can't get complacent and forget a poor first-half showing. They're up to seventh. Catch you very soon for even more LIVE Serie A action.
90+4'
Goal
Adrien Rabiot
Juventus
Goals2
On target2
Yellow Cards1
GOAL!
It's four, and an outstanding Locatelli ball leads to a Rabiot tap-in. 4-0.
90+2'
GREAT SAVE!
Vicario is at it again, denying Milik with his legs as the Pole fired a header at him from point-blank range.
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
90'
HELD
... by Szczesny after the Bajrami effort.
90'
FREE KICK, EMPOLI
Bonucci halls down Lammers on the edge of the area, giving the visitors a chance for a consolation.
89'
CLOSE!
Another Cuadrado cross is met by a black and white shirt, with Miretti directing a header wide of the target.
88'
PERFECT PERFORMANCE?
Far from it. They've played well in moments, but they've been clinical. That's the difference.
86'
GREAT SAVE!
Miretti scoops away from his man and fires a corker at the near post, but Vicario denies him with a flying stop.
82'
Goal
Adrien Rabiot
Juventus
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
GOAL!
It's three, and it's Rabiot! His 38-game wait for a Serie A goal is over, as his back-post header sneaks over the line despite the best efforts of Vicario.
81'
GOOD COVERING
... from Luperto as Milik looked to slide Rabiot through.
80'
SUBSTITUTION
As too Miretti.
Off
Moise Kean
Juventus
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
On
Fabio Miretti
Juventus
80'
SUBSTITUTION
Alex Sandro is on for the hosts.
Off
Daniele Rugani
Juventus
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Alex Sandro
Juventus
78'
IS THE GAME UP?
Empoli are looking tired and beaten. Don't count them out, but Juve have been impressive in the periods they've decided to turn up.
75'
SUBSTITUTION
Mattia Destro is replaced by Sam Lammers.
Off
Mattia Destro
Empoli
On target1
Wide2
On
Sam Lammers
Empoli
75'
SUBSTITUTION
Bandinelli is replaced by Liam Henderson.
Off
Filippo Bandinelli
Empoli
Blocked Shots1
Fouls3
Fouls against3
On
Liam Henderson
Empoli
72'
CLOSE!
Juve aren't shying away from going for a third as Milik goes for goal on the edge of the box, but de Winter throws himself in front of the shot.
72'
FREE KICK, JUVE
Bandinelli fells Milik.
71'
INTO THE WALL
... from Paredes.
69'
FREE KICK, JUVE
On the edge of the area after Haas chopped down Milik. Chance here.
Yellow card
Nicolas Haas
Empoli
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Wide1