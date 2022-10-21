JUVENTUS V EMPOLI LIVE - Updates from the Allianz Stadium as Kean, McKennie and Rabiot goals propel Juve up the table

Serie A / Matchday 11
Juventus Stadium / 21.10.2022
Juventus
Completed
4
0
Empoli
    Updated 21/10/2022 at 20:39 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90'
    Live comment icon
    FULL TIME
    There we have it. Juve 4-0 winners. It seemed comfortable, but they can't get complacent and forget a poor first-half showing. They're up to seventh. Catch you very soon for even more LIVE Serie A action.
    90+4'
    Live comment icon
    Adrien Rabiot
    Goal
    Adrien Rabiot
    Juventus
    GOAL!
    It's four, and an outstanding Locatelli ball leads to a Rabiot tap-in. 4-0.
    90+2'
    Live comment icon
    GREAT SAVE!
    Vicario is at it again, denying Milik with his legs as the Pole fired a header at him from point-blank range.
    90'
    FIVE ADDED MINUTES
    90'
    Live comment icon
    HELD
    ... by Szczesny after the Bajrami effort.
    90'
    FREE KICK, EMPOLI
    Bonucci halls down Lammers on the edge of the area, giving the visitors a chance for a consolation.
    89'
    Live comment icon
    CLOSE!
    Another Cuadrado cross is met by a black and white shirt, with Miretti directing a header wide of the target.
    88'
    PERFECT PERFORMANCE?
    Far from it. They've played well in moments, but they've been clinical. That's the difference.
    86'
    Live comment icon
    GREAT SAVE!
    Miretti scoops away from his man and fires a corker at the near post, but Vicario denies him with a flying stop.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    Adrien Rabiot
    Goal
    Adrien Rabiot
    GOAL!
    It's three, and it's Rabiot! His 38-game wait for a Serie A goal is over, as his back-post header sneaks over the line despite the best efforts of Vicario.
    81'
    GOOD COVERING
    ... from Luperto as Milik looked to slide Rabiot through.
    80'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    As too Miretti.
    Moise Kean
    Off
    Moise Kean
    Fabio Miretti
    On
    Fabio Miretti
    80'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Alex Sandro is on for the hosts.
    Daniele Rugani
    Off
    Daniele Rugani
    Alex Sandro
    On
    Alex Sandro
    78'
    IS THE GAME UP?
    Empoli are looking tired and beaten. Don't count them out, but Juve have been impressive in the periods they've decided to turn up.
    75'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Mattia Destro is replaced by Sam Lammers.
    Mattia Destro
    Off
    Mattia Destro
    Sam Lammers
    On
    Sam Lammers
    75'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Bandinelli is replaced by Liam Henderson.
    Filippo Bandinelli
    Off
    Filippo Bandinelli
    Liam Henderson
    On
    Liam Henderson
    72'
    Live comment icon
    CLOSE!
    Juve aren't shying away from going for a third as Milik goes for goal on the edge of the box, but de Winter throws himself in front of the shot.
    72'
    FREE KICK, JUVE
    Bandinelli fells Milik.
    71'
    INTO THE WALL
    ... from Paredes.
    69'
    Live comment icon
    FREE KICK, JUVE
    On the edge of the area after Haas chopped down Milik. Chance here.
    Nicolas Haas
    Yellow card
    Nicolas Haas
