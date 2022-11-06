Juventus v Inter Milan: Live Serie A updates as Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Fagioli score for Max Allgeri's side
Serie A / Matchday 13
Juventus Stadium / 06.11.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
FT
FT: JUVENTUS 2-0 INTER MILAN
Juventus have done it - after a close first half a fantastic counter opened the scoring as Rabiot converted Kostic's great run and pass then academy graduate Fagioli netted to confirm the win.
It's a huge three points and Juve after a bad start are happy again - pressure off Allegri for now as tactically they were superb frustrating Inter throughout.
Image credit: Getty Images
90+5'
KEEP THE BALL
Ole's coming out from the Juve fans after cheers when Dzeko lost the ball.
90+3'
GREAT CLEARANCE
It bobbles through in a scramble and Martinez is ready to smash at goal but Bremer boots it off his toes.
90+1'
SIX MINUTES ADDED
Inter are still pushing but Juve are slowing it down - is there any more drama in this game?
89'
FANS GO WILD
The stadium is bouncing - Juve will surely see this out now and incredibly it's a local boy that scores the second - he is just 21-years-old.
86'
CHIESA RUSTY
Chiesa is in - he's 1 vs 1 against Onana and shoots straight at the keeper - rustiness coming back from injury perhaps.
84'
Goal
Nicolò Fagioli
Juventus
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
GOAL: JUVENTUS 2-0 INTER MILAN
His dream comes true - his first Serie A start and he scores. The young man that has come through the youth ranks - Fagioli.
Kostic again on the break and he picks out Fagioli who scores after it takes a deflection on the way in.
83'
PANIC STATIONS
Juventus are just kicking it out and it's coming straight back. They need to find some control and manage this better.
81'
SUBS
Changes for Inter - Brozovic, Darmian and Bellanova on for Mkhitaryan, Skriniar and Dumfries.
Miretti goes for the black and whites with Di Maria on.
80'
SO DEEP
Inter are committing so many forward, keeper Onana is playing as high as a centre-back and Juve have all their men behind the ball - there is plenty of time left but it looks like Juventus will look to hang on and maybe try to get another if a counter opens up.
77'
OFF THE POST
Fagioi switches it to Kostic - he takes it down and shoots from a tight angle. It looks to be going in only for Onana to get a fingertip on it and it bounces off the post. Wow what a shot and what a save.
75'
WHAT A CHANCE
Correa slides Martinez in with his first touch after it's poorly given away in the middle by Juve.
Martinez is in and goes for the near post and Szczesny stops it with his feet - it's not good enough by the normally so clinical striker, Martinez.
73'
SUBS
Dimarco and Calhanoglu off with Gosens and Correa on.
Milik is also replaced by Chiesa.
72'
SMART PLAY
Barella floats one up to Dzeko who has struggled tonight. The Bosnian takes it down and passes to Calhanoglu and he blasts at goal but it's blocked well by Bremer.
70'
VAR DONE WELL?
Under the laws of the game VAR made the correct decision as it did graze the arm of Danilo - it is harsh but the right decision - a great spot by the VAR officials.
68'
YELLOW CARD
Skriniar puts in a tackle on Sandro and he gets a yellow - he believes his momentum took him into the Brazillian.
Yellow card
Milan Škriniar
Internazionale
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Free Kicks1
65'
GOAL DISSALLOWED
It will NOT stand.
Juventus are in shock - Danilo can't believe it - it glides across his arm and it is chalked off.
63'
Goal
Danilo
Juventus
GOAL: JUVENTUS 2-0 INTER MILAN
Wow! Juve double their lead. Kostic puts in a cross and Danilo lifts his leg high and it hits his shin and flies beyond a rooted to the spot Onana.
62'
KOSTIC AGAIN
Great from Juventus - Miretti plays a reverse ball to Sandro and he slides Kostic in down the left. He gets the better of Dumfries but his cross is cleared.
61'
DE VRIJ HEADS OVER
The Inter centre-back climbs from a corner but heads a tough chance over the bar.